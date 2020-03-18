On the way UP

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Three years of trust, development and good governance have transformed Uttar Pradesh from being one of the laggard states to one with a new model of development, which bears the responsibility to change the lives of 23 crore people and play a leadership role in remoulding the Indian economy.

Our biggest challenge was to revive the faith in law and order amid the prevailing anarchy and goonda raj. The first step was to bring the law and order situation under control, tighten the noose around illegal mining, land mafia and shut down the unauthorised slaughterhouses polluting our rivers.

The mantra of “sabka saath sabka vikas and sabka vishwas” was made a ground reality by bringing changes in the madrasa education system, bringing Muslim students to the mainstream of the society.

The Investors’ Summit brought global investment and infrastructure development to UP, without creating a regional imbalance. Underdeveloped regions were given infrastructure development projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway (340.82 km), Bundelkhand Expressway (296.070 km) and Ganga Expressway (596.00 km). It is noteworthy that before 2017, only two cities in the state were connected to the air grid. Our government has added seven cities to the air grid in the past three years and is working on building 12 new airports.

The improved connectivity and law and order have resulted in a rise in investment in the state. As a result of the UP Investors Summit, investment proposals worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore have been received, out of which 371 projects have been implemented. These will generate more than 33 lakh direct and indirect jobs. To speed up the pace of industrialisation in the state, the government is going to organise the UP Global Investors Summit. Today, UP is the first choice of big entrepreneurs to invest in.

The biggest challenge and priority for the state government was to bring smiles on the faces of farmers. A system has been developed to resolve the problems related to payments that were lingering since 2010-11.

UP stood second in sugarcane and sugar production in the country for the second time in a row. A record payment for sugarcane worth Rs 92,000 crore has been made to the farmers. New units were added, leading to the expansion of capacity of the Munderwa, Pipraich and Ramala sugar mills.

Soil health cards were provided to crores of farmers by the state government. Thousands of farmers have been provided 40 to 90 per cent subsidy through a custom hiring centre for purchasing agricultural machinery — this amount has been transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts.

The minimum support price, which was a far-fetched dream during previous governments, has been implemented and farmers have been given benefits at the grassroots for pulses and oilseeds along with wheat and paddy. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 12,000 have been sent directly to the accounts of farmers. Farmers’ loans worth Rs 36,000 crore have been waived.

The pious Ganga-yatra was a journey from faith to the economy, the invocation of farmers and rivers was the same. Under the Namami Gange project, the Sisamau Sewer point in Kanpur, which used to be a point of flow for 14 crore litres of sewage into the holy Ganga daily, has been closed, greatly reducing the pollution in the river.

It is the result of the improvement of health services and the activities under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that the number of encephalitis patients — an epidemic in children since the past four decades — has decreased by 56 per cent and the number of deaths has fallen by 90 per cent.

On the law and order front, we inherited a helpless police. The places that should have been “safe zones” were the “safari zones” of criminals. Our government tried hard to bring the law and order back on track. As a result, today either the criminals are fleeing the state or are in prison.

For better policing, 41 new police stations and 13 new check posts were established in the state and 1.37 lakh police personnel were recruited. The police commissioner system has been implemented in Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar. While dacoity cases decreased by 59.70 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2016, there was a decrease of 47.09 per cent in murder cases in the same period.

Due to effective measures taken by the administration and the police, no incident of violence was reported at the time of the order for the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and at the time of the verdict on Sri Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya. In opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, some anti-social elements unsuccessfully tried to disturb law and order, but this too was effectively controlled. After identifying the miscreants, the cost of damages caused to public property is being recovered from them.

It is a matter of personal satisfaction for me that in these three years, UP has reached the top in the country in many areas. UP became the first state to implement a skill development policy and a health policy and to declare human-wildlife conflict a disaster.

For the inclusive development of UP, we have presented a budget of over Rs 5 lakh crore, the biggest budget in the history of the state. In this historic budget dedicated to youth, schemes like the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and Youth Entrepreneurship Development Campaign (YUVA) will prove to be milestones in the field of self-employment and self-reliance.

This is just a beginning. These are the first steps to take the holy land of Prabhu Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna to the highest glory with the inspiration of the prime minister. I am confident that the remaining two years of our government will prove to be milestones in the direction of progress, public welfare and democracy.

The writer is chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

