World Environment Day is an occasion to reflect on the growing threat posed by climate change. Recent weather extremes in Delhi — from 43°C heat to torrential rain and sharp temperature swings within days — underscore the growing unpredictability of our climate. The planet has already warmed by more than 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels, and its impacts are being felt across the world.

Climate-related disasters now inflict economic losses of roughly US$300-320 billion annually worldwide, significantly above long-term averages, with weather-related events accounting for more than 90 per cent of the damage. Key sectors like agriculture are coming under pressure from heat stress, droughts, floods, and shifting pest dynamics. Water scarcity already affects billions, while infrastructure designed for the 20th century is increasingly unfit for today’s realities.

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These challenges are creating unprecedented demand for recalibrations of technologies, resilient infrastructure, climate-smart manufacturing, water-efficient systems and innovative business models. The climate crisis is becoming one of the most powerful drivers of economic transformation in modern history. The world is now entering what is being called the “adaptation economy”. Recent industry estimates place the global climate adaptation market at roughly US$30-35 billion in 2025, encompassing climate-resilient infrastructure, water management systems, early-warning technologies, resilient agriculture, cooling technologies, climate analytics, and adaptation services. It is expected to grow to US$95-140 billion by 2030 with an annual growth rate of roughly 10-16 per cent.

It offers a high return on investment. According to the Global Commission on Adaptation, investing $1.8 trillion globally in climate adaptation by 2030 could generate more than $7 trillion in net economic benefits. Meanwhile, the United Nations estimates that adaptation investment needs in developing countries could exceed $300 billion annually by 2030 and rise further thereafter. These figures represent not merely costs of adaptation but opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, job creation and economic growth.

For India, the opportunity is significant. The country has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 while simultaneously pursuing rapid economic growth. According to NITI Aayog, it will require cumulative investments of approximately US$22.7 trillion by 2070 to achieve its net-zero target. This is roughly US$500 billion annually for the next four-and-a-half decades. This dual objective, often framed as a challenge, can equally be viewed as an economic opportunity.

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India is already among the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy markets. Its ambitious targets in solar energy, green hydrogen, battery manufacturing, electric vehicles, sustainable mobility and energy-efficient infrastructure have the potential to attract hundreds of billions of dollars in investment. The transition to a low-carbon economy could create millions of new jobs across the manufacturing, engineering, construction, digital services and energy management sectors. India has many of the ingredients required to become a global hub for climate solutions: Entrepreneurial talent, engineering capability, a large domestic market and a growing innovation ecosystem.

Agriculture, a crucial sector, is also the one most directly exposed to climate variability, requiring an entirely new generation of climate-resilient seeds, stress-tolerant varieties, irrigation infrastructure, cold storage, and thermostable vaccines. These are no longer scientific pursuits — they are major commercial opportunities. The same opportunity exists in infrastructure. There is now a vast market for climate-resilient construction materials, advanced cooling systems, water management technologies, climate-appropriate transportation systems and resilient urban planning. None of this reduces the urgency of climate action. Adaptation is not a substitute for mitigation. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions remains critical to avoid the consequences of climate change.

But this World Environment Day, perhaps we should broaden the conversation. The question is no longer whether the climate is changing. The question is how to adapt to it and optimise investments in building technologies, businesses and industries needed to make adaptation a driver of economic growth. Countries that view climate change as both a challenge and an opportunity will build the industries, create the jobs, and shape the economies of the future. India has every reason to be among them.

The writer is senior industry policy advisor.

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