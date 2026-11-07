The Rig Veda reminds us that the lamp is the supreme light of consciousness. Diwali was meant to mark the victory of light over darkness, not to fill our skies with sulphur and our plates with excess the body cannot absorb. This year, it arrives against the backdrop of India’s rising burden of non-communicable diseases. The question is what we are willing to accept in the name of celebration. Two pressures converge: The food we eat and the air we breathe. Both are now measurable drivers of diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and metabolic deterioration. Neither needs to be abandoned. Both need to be reclaimed.

For many families, Diwali sweets have shifted from occasional prasad to a multi-day pattern of high-sugar, high-fat foods prepared in reused oils. In a country with over 100 million people living with diabetes and several hundred million more at high risk, and where polycystic ovary syndrome affects a substantial share of young women, this pattern is not neutral. Clinics see the same sequence every year: A rise in glucose levels, triglycerides, blood pressure and weight that does not fully reverse.