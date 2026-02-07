Budget 2026-27 tells an uncomfortable story: The farm sector, which sustains livelihoods and food security, has quietly slipped from the centre of economic planning. Agriculture employs nearly 42 per cent of India’s workforce but contributes only about 16 per cent to GDP. This imbalance reflects stagnant productivity and a steady erosion of farm viability. The average size of operational landholdings has shrunk to 1.08 hectares, limiting economies of scale, mechanisation and income growth. While the overall economy accelerates above 7 per cent, agriculture is expected to grow at 3 per cent.

Of the estimated Rs 53.47 lakh crore total outlay, agriculture and allied sectors receive Rs 1.62 lakh crore, only marginally higher than last year’s Rs 1.58 lakh crore. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare now accounts for just 2.62 per cent of total Budget expenditure, down from 3.46 per cent in FY 2025-26 and 4.26 per cent in FY 2021-22. In relative terms, agriculture is steadily being edged out of fiscal priority.