“But those tools are not our tools, and that business is not our business. For us, those conventions are ruin, those tools are death.” Such are the strange workings of the mind that these words by Virginia Woolf came to me when I heard Hannah Spencer give a short victory speech after being elected to UK Parliament: “I didn’t grow up wanting to be a politician. I’m a plumber. And two weeks ago, during all this, I also qualified as a plasterer… we do things differently here.”

Much before I read Woolf’s essay, Mr Bennet and Mrs Brown, I’d encountered the sense of this difference in a film that my father had forced on me when I was in school — Satyajit Ray’s Charulata. Charulata, a young woman married to a busy newspaper editor-husband, gets drawn to her brother-in-law, Amal. He’s a writer, and Ray slyly lets us know what kind of a writer he is — Amal’s work is derivative, his writing is, to put it kindly, bookish. Charulata looks at the world — in what is one of the most famous scenes in Indian cinema, she looks out at the world through a pair of binoculars and slatted windows; she moves on a swing. That movement — that Woolf calls “rhythm” elsewhere — on the swing, in the eyes, from balcony to garden to bed and notebook, that in shorthand we urgently call “life”, is Charu’s subject. Intimidated and bullied by a superior-sounding Amal, she is initially hesitant to share her writing with him. Amal’s writing comes from the library — from imitation, copying a male literary tradition; he’s competitive, and intolerant of her preference for another contemporary male writer. Charu sews and embroiders, plans a garden, supervises the kitchen, reads literary magazines. Charu’s tools are not Amal’s tools.