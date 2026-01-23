The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025), directed by the Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, makes for difficult watching. The viewer knows what’s going to happen. There are no happy endings amidst genocides, especially when the violence hasn’t ended. The film intersperses the actual voice recordings of Hind with dramatisation of the frantic attempts to rescue her via an ambulance. On January 29, 2024, Palestinian Red Crescent received an emergency call from Gaza. Members of the Hammada family were trapped in a car, having been hit by an IDF tank while trying to evacuate Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood . All others had died in the relentless firing; six-year-old Hind pleaded to be rescued. As we know, none of the passengers survived. Israeli forces also attacked and killed the ambulance medics sent for rescue.

Hind’s death, and the killing of the medics, underscore the futility of procedure in the face of impunity. Co-produced by Tunisia and France, the film is backed by Hollywood figures including Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix. While American distributors initially avoided the project, its award-season success — notably a prolonged standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival — has propelled it to global prominence.