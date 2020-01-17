The Urdu Press: JNU violence

Inquilab on January 8 also describes the “painful incident on Sunday night” as “absolute goondagardi” which “cannot be allowed in gullies or backlanes, let alone universities and educational institutions.” (File photo) Inquilab on January 8 also describes the “painful incident on Sunday night” as “absolute goondagardi” which “cannot be allowed in gullies or backlanes, let alone universities and educational institutions.” (File photo)

The Hyderabad-based AIMIM daily Etemad’s editorial on January 7 describes the events in JNU as “Fascism ka nanga naach” (The naked dance of fascism). The editorial notes that “students connected with the ABVP, got masked goons inside the University. They had lathis, iron rods and hammers. This group of assailants included women. They identified students and then attacked them”. The editorial maintains that they “want to poison the atmosphere and use force and goondagardi. But no movement can be crushed by the use of such methods… The saffron outfit must not reduce university into goondagardi labs. This is not good for the country”.

The Urdu Times on the same day refers to “messages of hatred on Whatsapp”, which the JNU attackers allegedly received. These messages had the provocative exhortation: “If not now then when will you hit?”

“We do not know what this means but the police should get behind this…The press has alleged that the attackers were connected with the BJP and RSS. If that is so, what did the attackers want to prove?” the paper asks. The editorial notes that “the public” has given the BJP a mandate to govern, “but now, if the people think that the government is not doing its job or meeting expectations they could be forced to seek alternatives”.

Inquilab on January 8 also describes the “painful incident on Sunday night” as “absolute goondagardi” which “cannot be allowed in gullies or backlanes, let alone universities and educational institutions.” The editorial goes on to say: “This is not an ordinary incident in a university, there have been demonstrations against the attack in universities outside the country, such as Oxford. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not acceptable to the country, yet the government is adamant on enforcing it. Was this then done to first break the peoples’ spirit, then accuse them of being anti-nationals and then attack the protestors — like in Jamia and UP?”

The editorial argues “that it would be wrong to believe that all this will break the back of the students’ movement. In fact, such responses will ensure that more students join the demonstrations. It is clear that the needle of suspicion points to the ABVP.” The editorial asks the government to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Police tyranny

Siasat’s editorial on December 30 asks, “Is the UP police above the law?” “Reports from UP suggest that the state police has started treating itself like an extra-constitutional authority. Ever since Adityanath has become the chief minister, he has adopted a policy of using the police as a force to conduct ‘encounters’. Those killed may have been criminals, but that is not how the police should operate,” it asserts. It contends that “the police’s image was not good to begin with and now it has become a law-breaking force. It is entering peoples’ homes to beat them up and damage their property”. The editorial accuses the UP CM of treating the state’s police “as his private force”.

Siasat’s editorial on December 31 describes the UP police’s actions as “badla and inteqaam politics” (The politics of revenge and retaliation). Munsif on December 26 has an editorial titled, “UP Police’s way of working”. Inquilab’s editorial on December 28 is titled “UP Police ki karistani” (The UP police’s cunning ways). Urdu Times on January 8, describes the police registering FIRs in UP as a case of “Ulta Chor Kotwal ko daante” (Thieves pulling up cops).

Rudderless economy

Siasat on January 11 has an editorial titled, “The methods of working of this government”. “The Modi government has allocated portfolios for its ministers but it is obvious that they are not adept at discharging their duties. In this meeting, the PM, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Home Minister Amit Shah and, another Union minister, Piyush Goyal, were present, the Niti Aayog officials were present…but the minister incharge of the economy Nirmala Sitharaman was missing… this lends credence to the view that the government wants to use ministers as rubber-stamps to push a handful of people. This runs counter to democratic principles.”

Inquilab on January 12 has an editorial titled: “Economy calls out”. It says that “the PM met big leaders and assured them that India will become a $5-trillion economy. This is a good pledge but where are the indicators that this will happen? The market is not improving, business’s confidence is not being restored, the organised sector is unhappy and workers in the battered unorganised sector are unable to rescue their trade. Banks remain in bad shape, as do and exports and the manufacturing sector… Merely talking of $5 trillion means nothing.”

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App