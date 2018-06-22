The Urdu Press: J&K Upheaval

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Inquilab’s editorial of June 20 notes, “The events in Jammu and Kashmir were expected. They were the fallout of an opportunistic and unnatural political alliance. Now both the BJP and PDP are blaming each other. Everything is happening according to a pre-planned strategy and a script… If the BJP had wanted, it could have played a constructive role in improving the situation in the state. But, unfortunately that did not happen. The BJP has a divisive agenda. One can see that, after three years of the coalition, the distance between different sections of the people and between regions has increased to an unprecedented level. No comment is needed on the present security situation…While the BJP claims that it has taken the decision to withdraw from the alliance in the national interest, it is actually keeping the interests of its vote bank in mind. Mehbooba Mufti was also trying to appease her constituency when she talked of opening the door for dialogue, implementing the ceasefire, upholding Article 370 and withdrawing cases of violence against 11,000 youngsters. From the Kathua rape case to the murder of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, a series of episodes could have resulted in the vote banks of both parties slipping away.”

Rashtriya Sahara’s editorial, on the same day, notes: “By stating that a muscular policy cannot work, Mehbooba Mufti has perhaps indicated that the BJP wanted to establish peace in the Valley by using force, something that is practically impossible. The fact is that there are irreconcilable differences between the BJP and PDP. Their alliance could not have continued… By withdrawing support from the Jammu and Kashmir government before the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP has signaled to its voters that it will not waver from its political position.”

Trump and Kim

Roznama Khabrein, in its editorial on June 15, writes: “The eyes of the world were focused on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. People had very little hope of an historic breakthrough. But back channel diplomacy made the two sides sit together. Some important agreements were also arrived at according to which North Korea will not only cease nuclear tests; it would also destroy its nuclear arsenal. This is a very significant initiative… It is a matter of relief that both leaders described their meeting as successful… The US has expressed its willingness to withdraw its forces from South Korea… After trying his strength against China and Russia and putting an end to the agreement with Iran, and becoming a target of European diplomatic strictures, this is the first positive step taken by Trump since he assumed office. But given the unpredictable temperaments of Trump and Kim, one must wait before pronouncing a verdict on the agreement.”

Akhbar-e-Mashriq, in its editorial on June 14, writes: “Commentators are of the view that in the absence of a formal agreement, it is not certain that the two countries will abide the assurances given by Trump and Kim. It is well known that both leaders have an unpredictable temperament. However, the meeting between them has at least put an end, even if temporarily, to the apprehensions about a nuclear war in Asia. Now, not only North and South Koreas, but also Japan would heave a sigh of relief.”

Jamaat-e-Islami’s bi-weekly, Daawat, in its June 16 issue comments: “There have been expressions of goodwill and friendship from both the leaders. However, it cannot be said that here is a clear vision now with regard to the relations between the two nations.”

Ailing NDA

Siasat’s editorial of June 8 notes, “It seems that the coming together of the Opposition parties and the series of defeats faced by the BJP in the recent byelections have caused much worry to the party’s chief, Amit Shah. He is facing great difficulties in planning for the General Elections next year. Shah is busy trying to mend matters. He has started a campaign to seek the support of eminent personalities for the party. He has also started making efforts to appease the BJP’s disenchanted allies.”

The paper draws attention to Shah’s failure in winning over the BJP’s estranged ally, the Shiv Sena. It notes, “Amit Shah seems confident that he would be successful… but, perhaps, his efforts at neutralising the unity among Opposition parties before the elections to three state assemblies and the 2019 General Elections will not yield concrete results.”

Akhbar-e-Mashriq, on June 18, draws attention to the alienation of Shiv Sena and Telugu Desam from the BJP. “BJP President Amit Shah is meeting the country’s intellectuals and eminent personalities and appealing to them to support his party in the next General Elections. Obviously, the people whom Amit Shah is meeting are very well informed, and have their points of view. But Shah does not have any no extraordinary qualities to convince the intellectual class. His arguments will be heard with due respect, but one is confident that no one can be led down the garden path by him.”

(Compiled by Seema Chishti)

