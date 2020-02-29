The Urdu Press: Delhi Violence

“We need the Delhi police to be impartial and take the matter to its logical conclusion,” Etemad, on February 27 states. (Express Photo) “We need the Delhi police to be impartial and take the matter to its logical conclusion,” Etemad, on February 27 states. (Express Photo)

Delhi Violence

Inquilab, on February 28 in an editorial titled, ‘Delhi violence and a mooh-taakti police — who is responsible?’, writes that it is “surprising that in a part of the capital city, this murderous display of hate took place when the world’s most powerful person, US President Donald Trump, was present in India with his family”. The editorial asserts that, “the Delhi police, known for its dedication, took a big blow to its image as it appeared that someone had tied its hands. Delhi’s true face has come to the fore…” It ends by claiming “the police is protecting the masterminds instead of arresting them”.

The editor of Inquilab, Shakeel Shamsi, in a signed column on the same day, writes about “a young man Anees in Khajuri khas, whose house got burnt”. Anees is a BSF soldier who was also posted in Kashmir “ready to take terrorists’ bullets…”. Shamsi writes about how someone ready to defend India from her enemies would have felt. But, he says, neither the media nor the police care about this: “Goons have collected to get riots organised saying Hindutva ko khatra hai... riots are raging and the police is not listening.” Commenting on AAP MLA Tahir Hussain, and on the fact that stones were found on his roof, Shamsi says: “He had no weapons… if, after calling the police, they don’t listen… will he not collect stones? This is making the victim the aggressor.”

Munsif, on February 26, writes: “Home Minister Amit Shah speaks of controlling the situation fully, but the question is, why was this allowed to happen? Why was Kapil Mishra allowed to vitiate the atmosphere? Why was no case registered against him after his inflammatory speech? Many such questions keep the BJP in the dock.” The editorial says that Mishra’s “ultimatum was not a secret, it was shown on TV, but no party leader nor the police objected”.

Etemad, on February 27, cites “evidence (of police connivance) in the form of eyewitnesses… We saw this in UP too… how, due to government and administration’s partisanship, the situation became violent”. The editorial says that the “various sections in the country believe that an attempt is being made to stop anti-CAA demonstrations through this… Delhi’s peaceful environment is being demolished. We need the Delhi police to be impartial and take the matter to its logical conclusion.” This logical conclusion, the editorial says, “is putting them in the dock of the accused in court, so that the confidence of minorities is won back”.

Siasat, on February 26, also speaks of the violence in Delhi: “Chief Minister Kejriwal should have been seen at violence-ridden spots, taking stock of the partisan role of the police. But CM Kejriwal limited himself to tweets. The elected leader’s silence is what is sad.” The paper also speaks of how “in UP we saw compensation being charged for property damage, but here there has been nothing for so much burnt public property”.

Urdu Times, on February 27, too has an edit on ‘Delhi violence and Supreme Court’. The Roznama Rashtriya Sahara also had editorials on February 26 and 27 on the Delhi violence — and how Delhi is embarrassed at such heinous nature of events.

No to NRC and NPR

The editorial in Inquilab on February 26 speaks of the Bihar resolution against NPR/NRC as a big story: “It is for the first time in India’s history that opposition parties have presented an adjournment motion in Bihar, which was accepted, and unanimously. The motion says that there will be no NRC in the state and NPR’s format will remove those columns which have been added after 2010.”

The newspaper says this step is a truly big one. It writes: “The resolution was possible as Nitish Kumar shares this view about the NPR. But, despite this, this is no ordinary step on part of the assembly and the Bihar government.” The editorial concludes by saying that “PM Modi had said much earlier that his government was undecided on this. But his home minister, Amit Shah, declared the chronology is such that the NPR process will lead to the NRC. There are many dimensions to this resolution but the biggest is the defeat of the BJP, which has burnished Nitish’s image as a leader who will not be cowed down.”

Siasat, on February 19, carried an editorial before the Bihar resolution which stated that the “NPR is the first step on the CAA ladder”. It wrote about how “Kerala has decided to not allow the NPR. Telangana too must state its position clearly against the black laws, so the BJP is forced to its knees”. The editorial writes that “the police must state clearly what the alternative is to street protests (opposing the CAA) if the anti-CAA protests are not allowed there.”

