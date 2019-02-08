The Urdu Press: Budget and Incomes

The bi-weekly of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Daawat, on February 4, speaks of the importance of this year’s Budget Session — the last for the current government. The paper’s editorial contends that the government should have presented a vote-on-account as per precedent but says that it has “tried to present a full budget”. The paper criticises the President of India, who, in its opinion, “acted as a party member and sang peans to the government of the day.” The editorial does recognise that the President should also be speaking for the government of the day, but argues that he spoke of old issues — demonetisation and the surgical strike, for example. These should have gone into last year’s report card, it argues.

Most Urdu papers have been effusive in welcoming the Minimum Income Guarantee for the Poor proposed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Siasat has an editorial on it on January 30. So does Inquilab on February 1. Titled, ‘Kam se Kam Aamdani,” it notes that the announcement left everyone gobsmacked. It says: “Only time will tell whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections that grabs peoples’ attention or he is upstaged by Rahul Gandhi’s much-talked about minimum guarantee scheme.” But, it hazards a guess: “The scheme may prove to be the trump card for the Congress and generate a groundswell in its favour as it appeals to the lowest strata, which was the worst-hit by notebandi.”

The paper equates the proposed scheme to the MGNREGA and says it has come at a time when, “globally, steep income inequality has become a matter of concern. People now know that the number of Indian billionaires is on the rise. The gulf between the rich and the poor has widened.”

Mamata and CBI

NewsPapers have taken mixed view of the stand-off between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre over the CBI attempts to question Kolkata’s Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar and the ensuing brouhaha.

Siasat’s editorial on February 6 titled, ‘Aamirana Mahaul,’ refers to a political environment in the country that is akin to dictatorship. It writes that: “Only time will tell which way the elections in West Bengal will swing but things are not at a pleasant state currently.” The paper believes that “over the next few days, anything can happen anywhere now. What has happened with Mamata should be giving sleepless nights to the CMs of some other states as well.”

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara’s editorial on the same date conveys a different mood, ‘Na haar na jeet’. The paper emphasises that “courts do justice, especially the Supreme Court. Interpreting its verdict as a victory or defeat would be wrong as courts are not in the business of handing out such certificates.”

The paper writes, “It is a victory of the courts, especially the Supreme Court” as it has underlined the tasks for both the sides. “It doesn’t appear as if the matter has ended, as the CBI and the Kolkata Police have to do their respective jobs. The Ministry of Home Affairs has called for an enquiry against Rajeev Kumar.”

Inquilab on February 6 admires Mamata and says: “Whoever decided to send the CBI to the state did not realise that Mamata is no hostage to geedar bhabhki (meaningless threats).” The paper is convinced that, “Mamata had decided what was to be done in any eventuality and was well-prepared.”

Hindutva matters

On the proposed transfer of the “non-disputed” land around the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid complex, about which the Centre has petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting it to be handed over to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, the Urdu press has generally taken a dim view. The move has dented the state’s credentials a “non-partisan entity,” notes Roznama Rashtriya Sahara on January 30. The paper details the background of how the land around the demolished Masjid was acquired and kept by the government for safe-keeping in 1993. Tinkering with that, while the matter is sub-judice, would be a breach of trust, the paper notes.

Inquilab , on the same day, has an editorial on the matter. The paper contends that this is the latest bid at a political solution to the Ayodhya dispute. It laments that the Modi government’s move has made it a “party to the dispute.”

The editorial of the Hyderabad-based AIMIM’s daily, Etemaad, on January 28 argues that the BJP has used the Ram Mandir card at a time the SP-BSP have come together in UP and the Gandhi scion, Priyanka Gandhi, has entered politics.

The attempts by a Hindu Mahasabha activist to re-enact Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination has elicited strong responses. Etemaad’s editorial on February 4 asks, “Are those who support Godse’s views, not Ghaddar-e-Watan (traitors to the nation)?” Inquilab on February 3 asks why such incidents do not elicit a admonition from the Centre.

Compiled by Seema Chishti