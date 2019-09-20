The Urdu Press: Beyond the stars

Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander reaching so close to its goal has received a warm and soaring response in editorials in the Urdu press.

Using Allama Iqbal’s famous ghazal their being more lands ahead of the moon, Urdu Times, on September 8, speaks of how the ISRO chief K Sivan was “consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who boosted his morale and sent a message to youngsters that they must not be disappointed by failure, and keep trying”.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara in its editorial on the same day writes: “No country has gone onto the South Pole of the Moon but India has landed there, even if contact is lost. This may be a partial failure but ISRO has dedicated its best efforts for this mission.” The paper writes that “all of India is very proud of the landing”.

Urdu Times in an editorial on September 12 ‘Katauti’ or Cut, strikes a different note. It speaks of a “thousand employees at ISRO have been receiving lesser wages now, by at least Rs 10,000 each. The employees are very discouraged and are saying that despite working towards such an important national mission, instead of a wage hike, they are getting a wage cut.” The paper says: “The government has no dearth of funds, it has recently taken Rs 1.76 lakh crore from the RBI, despite this being a very controversial decision. But when it is not giving this to government servants and reducing peoples’ salaries, why should common citizens hope they will get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts?”

Farooq’s arrest

On September 19, Inquilab quotes a “reputable English language daily,” as saying that Farooq Abdullah’s detention is “unbelieveable”. The editorial argues that “the Centre will have to prove how the chairman of the National Conference, a sitting Lok Sabha MP, a former Rajya Sabha MP, a former Union minister and a former chief minister is a threat to public safety, and why the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been used against him, which is invoked against terrorists.” The paper writes that “the irony is that just days before the lockdown on August 5, he met PM Modi with a team of representatives including his son and also former chief minister, Omar Abdullah.” It adds: “Atal Bihari Vajpayee trusted him enough to call him to the Agra summit in July 2001.”

On September 18, Munsif asks why the PSA has been imposed on Farooq Abdullah. “A few days after the CPM chief and a Congress leader secured conditional permission to go to Srinagar, the PSA has suddenly been imposed on an ex-chief minister. This indicates that the BJP, after 43 days, is scared that if the restrictions are removed and if curfew is relaxed, the people will hit the streets and the government’s assertions of control and peace will fall flat on the ground.” The paper recalls that “just after August 5, the Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly lied and said in the House that no one was arrested. He had also said that Abdullah was fully free and there were no restrictions on anyone to meet him.but other ex-chief minister was stopped from entering the state soon after.”

Etemaad, the AIMIM daily, sees a connection with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and events in Kashmir. On September 18 it says, “on the eve of the UNGA, the government appears worried that if any leader from the Valley speaks on Article 370, it would hurt them a lot, hence the actions against Farooq Abdullah.” The paper believes, though, that this act has hurt the BJP’s bid to “woo locals and agitated a lot of people”.

Hindi woes

Siasat on September 17 has an editorial on the imposition of Hindi titled ‘Hindi domination may prove to be problematic for the BJP’. The editorial says: “People in South India and now political parties too are criticising the government’s move to impose Hindi.” The paper writes that “in states where regional languages are very important, like West Bengal and Kerala, where the BJP has used these languages to build a base, it will be hit”.

Etemaad on September 16 writes: “At a time when the concern at the UN is the preservation of the mother tongue and various steps are being taken to do that, the BJP has started an argument to promote a particular agenda and a point of view which is just not acceptable.” It writes that “India is an example of unity in diversity where many different languages are spoken and we must preserve them all, rather than a One Nation-One Language domination. If done, this would weaken the beauty of India’s federal character.”

Compiled by Seema Chishti