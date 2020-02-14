The Urdu Press: AAP ka Delhi

The editorial speaks of how “BJP leaders, especially Modi and Shah had made Shaheen Bagh a target and called its supporters and AAP terrorists”. (PTI) The editorial speaks of how “BJP leaders, especially Modi and Shah had made Shaheen Bagh a target and called its supporters and AAP terrorists”. (PTI)

Editorials followed immediately on the win of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 12. Siasat writes that “the BJP that committed the folly of trying to blow apart Indian democracy has been rejected by wise voters”. The editorial speaks of how “BJP leaders, especially Modi and Shah had made Shaheen Bagh a target and called its supporters and AAP terrorists”. The newspaper writes that “draping themselves in the clothes of nation-lovers, the BJP adopted a new method of rendering the nation tukde-tukde (sic) but the majority of people are now rejecting this method. Two hundred and fifty MPs were brought in to upset 70 years of India’s constitutional arrangements in 70 seats. Amit Shah had also expended a lot of energy here.”

Munsif speaks of the “lessons” in the verdict, especially, lessons for the media. “Godi media (a term for media seen as lapdog/propagandist media) must learn to not do one-sided reporting after breaching journalistic standards and doing 24X7 ek raag (monotone).” The newspaper believes they have been given a “tight slap”. Those political leaders and godi media should stop propagating hate, the newspaper suggests. “They need to do this for the betterment of journalism, people and the nation,” the editorial argues.

The editorial in Inquilab cites these results as important because they indicate that voters rejected emotional slogans, appeal to identities including caste and religion, and fake nationalism. It writes that the results reflected how people preferred attention to basic problems, development, and national unity and harmony.” It elaborates that “Delhi has given a lesson that the coming times are not conducive for harvesting hate and dushmani (enmity)”.

Sahafat , referring to the BJP, has an editorial titled, “All efforts came unstuck”. Roznama Rashtriya Sahara writes how “AAP’s victory is very important and it must continue on its welfare path even after the elections and make it clear that welfarism is not just an election stunt but a part of the Delhi model.”

Speaking on budget

February 2 Siasat’s editorial (“Unable to control inflation”) writes, “if a horse is tied in front of a buggy, then it will start moving, but if it is tied behind a bug everything will stay where it was. And this is the state of the Indian economy and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget”. The editorial comments that “no steps (were) taken to control inflation.. its impact will have an international dimension too. There are more challenges than before.” On the funds for the welfare of minorities, the editorial says though they got Rs 4,700 crore last year, there is “no ray of hope” for this year. It concludes by saying that “the budget has poured water on the hopes of both, the ordinary and the special citizens, the aam and the khaas”.

The Hyderabad-based newspaper of the AIMIM, Etemad, in its editorial calls the budget “disappointing”. It writes: “The economy and the slowdown is at the rock-bottom. If there was even a small improvement, then the government would have taken credit. But at the moment, there are no signs of this. Last year, the interim budget was just before the polls. There was a shower of announcements and it was clear it was an election budget… This time there were no such announcements.” The newspaper writes that, “there is no clarity regarding a roadmap towards the ‘Rs five-trillion economy’. PM Modi had promised acche din, but six years on, people still await those.”

Virus alert

Etemad on February 11 speaks of the “dangers” of coronavirus. It writes: “For many years now, viruses coming from China have been affecting many parts of the world. The World Health Organisation and other bodies need to worry about how such epidemics can be snuffed out at their place of origin. Future efforts must be made to prevent its spread. The epidemics are not merely confined to China, it is affecting the world.” The newspaper writes: “Experts feel wild animals and their proximity to people and use of these animal extracts in medicine could be among the reasons for its spread.. India has offered to help and all other countries need to assist China at this juncture.”

Aag on the same day has an editorial on how coronavirus is not just an illness but a lesson. It writes that it is good India is assisting China, since the philosophy to help others emanates from the view that the world is a family, and it is to protect the human values that we must support our neighbours. “There must be more research to battle coronavirus,” it argues.

Urdu Times on February 9 starts its editorial on this disease with the well-known saying, “Go till as far as China for knowledge” and concludes with a “call for prayers to protect all”.

