Last week, the Telangana Assembly passed the Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill 2026, under which senior citizens neglected by their children can file an application before the District Collector. It was introduced noting that “dependent parents are an inseparable part of the Indian family system and it is therefore felt expedient to provide for an enforceable morality, and to ensure every employee leads as a role model in society.” A complainant can state their reasons for seeking apportionment of their child’s income and the DC must dispose of the matter within 60 days. In the same vein, there was a more nuanced response to a case in Allahabad recently where the High Court has ruled that a moral responsibility cannot be treated as a legal duty. The HC had dismissed a plea filed by an elderly couple seeking maintenance from their daughter-in-law after the death of their son.

The romanticised notion of the noble elderly, frail and bereft, is touching, indeed; while the callous adult children, out for themselves, is a cultural trope. It’s also a profoundly reductive view of the complexities within human relationships. There’s a thought that the Telangana government feels compelled to righteously police familial bonds purely for selfish motives: when the young abandon the old, it’s a huge problem for the state. Threatening people into caring paints a sorry picture of the reality of family dynamics in India. Alas, just like you can’t hurry (romantic) love, neither can you enforce (filial) duty; this is no solution to save the forsaken. Besides, a mandatory diktat to honour thy parents’ disregards the data that everyone doesn’t experience their mothers as nurturing, or grow up believing that parental affection is unconditional. Assigning blame, or as is the case with the Telangana government, inflicting a financial penalty on adults for not meeting their “moral” obligations, seems to be a questionable overreach.