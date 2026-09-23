There is a certain bait-and-switch at the heart of Lust Stories. It invokes the language of desire only to lead us elsewhere. To read it as a straightforward collection on lust would be to miss the mischievous intelligence of its premise. Lust here is less an end than an aperture. It is a breach through which more elusive hungers come into view. Lust Stories 3, the latest instalment in Netflix’s anthology, brings together its most intriguing quartet of filmmakers since the original 2018 collection. Each approaches lust through a distinct vantage point. Not all of them work equally well, but each finds, within desire, something worth examining.

Vikramaditya Motwane’s opening short is rather forgettable were it not for the formidable two-hander at its centre. Radhika Apte and Konkona Sen Sharma play best friends Padma and Shonali, women in their 40s, both caught in marriages that have long since been rendered sexless. On the surface, this is a story about partner-swapping. But Motwane is probing middle-class morality, how its prescriptions around marriage, propriety and desirability can slowly erode one’s sense of self. This subtext is spelled out in a laboured bathtub conversation. But there is some pleasure in watching Apte and Sharma inhabit women who, after years of making themselves legible to everyone else, begin to rediscover the possibility of being legible to themselves.