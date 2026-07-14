When David Low died in 1963 in England, obituary writers lamented that the world had lost its best cartoonist, some wondering whether there would be anyone remotely like him any time soon. Low was arguably cartooning’s first global star. His fame went beyond the UK, US and Europe to British colonies, across the English-reading Commonwealth nations. There was a vast cartoon readership that missed Low. They didn’t have to wait for long for a worthy successor. In just about a year after Low’s death, Patrick Oliphant emerged in the US.

Like Low, a New Zealander who stormed Fleet Street, Oliphant was a migrant from neighbouring Australia. The 29-year-old left home on a Friday in 1964 and arrived in the US to start work in The Denver Post the next Monday. He was picked from a long list of 50 American applicants. American newspaper editors were looking beyond the national borders for the best in the business. This is what the British editors did when the art practice peaked there. At least two young Indian cartoonists found work in London in the 1950s, Abu Abraham and Rajinder Puri.