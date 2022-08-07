scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society

Who are the San people, and what is their position? Historical accounts indicate that the San people are the first indigenous people of Southern Africa. As hunter-gathers, they foraged the entire southern African region, living modestly and sustainably with nature.


Updated: August 7, 2022 4:31:41 am
San people, San people Namibia, Dalit communities, dalits struggle India, sans of Namibia, Dalitality column, marginality, inequality, oppression, Indian Express Editorial, Indian express op-ed, African Country,Black peoples of Southern Africa, who are the majority of the region’s population, can be divided into speakers of two languages: Khoisan and Bantu. The San people belong to the former language family but speak various dialects. (Wikipedia)

Written by Ellison Tjirera

Issues of marginality, inequality, and oppression that brother Suraj (Yengde) grapples with, strike a chord with the pitiable all over the world. What effortlessly comes to my mind as a Namibian is the plight of the San people in Namibia. There is a lot to learn from the Dalit struggle in India and globally to make sense of San people’s marginality. That the fight for equality and inclusion by various Dalit activists and scholars has kept their struggle in the public imagination remains admirable. This sustenance of momentum has maintained the relevance of continuing the fight for social justice.

Who are the San people, and what is their position? Historical accounts indicate that the San people are the first indigenous people of Southern Africa. As hunter-gathers, they foraged the entire southern African region, living modestly and sustainably with nature. Black peoples of Southern Africa, who are the majority of the region’s population, can be divided into speakers of two languages: Khoisan and Bantu. The San people belong to the former language family but speak various dialects.

According to the latest report of the International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs, the San people number between 28,000 and 35,000, translating into less than 2% of the total national population. The same report states that 80% of the San people have been dispossessed of their ancestral lands and resources, and they are now some of the country’s poorest and most marginalized peoples. Their dispossession is entwined with both historical and contemporary factors. The Bantu arrival from central Africa, European colonisation and post-colonial nationalisation have pushed San people to the brink of marginal, forgetful entity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

To think about my country and its inequalities, the San people’s marginality, and their plight continue to animate my curiosity. I teach Advanced Sociology of the Namibian Society at the University of Namibia, Windhoek. What strikes me is that whenever the theme of San Marginalization is discussed, many uncomfortable truths come to the fore. Their plight is concerning because their situation has worsened compared to other social groups over time.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

As a corollary, marginalization and poverty have become common features of the San identity for attributes that are synonymous with them, including an ‘underclass’ status; high level of political, social, and economic exclusion; and limited access to social services, as Dieckmann, Thiem & Hays have noted in their work. Marginalization of the San people has morphed into dependency due to loss of land and access to resources. Moreover, their popular stereotypes include being incapable, unreliable, childlike, and drunken.

Despite some interventions by the Namibian government, studies show that the San people are worse off than they were immediately before independence in 1990. Government-run projects appear to be highly paternalistic and top-down. This explains the limited success that government interventions have yielded despite the allocation of resources and official recognition of San as a ‘development priority’.

After two national land conferences — in 1991 and 2018 — the concerns about the San people’s alienation from their ancestral land continue to be neglected. Many other ethnic groups in Namibia amplify their colonial land dispossession to make claims for restitution in a manner suggestive of historical amnesia.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

I am not suggesting that other ethnic groups must speak on behalf of the San people. However, the deliberate indifference to the plight of minority groups does not augur well for the ethos of social justice. How do we embrace peaceful coexistence and equality for all when we deny the humanity of others through deliberate exclusion and historical erasure? The struggle by Dalits in India and across the globe to organise around issues that affect them is instructive in fighting oppression and exclusion. In 2019, Chief Frederick Langman of the #Kao //Aesa Traditional Authority is reported to have rebuked the usage of ‘marginalized’ when talking about San communities.

“I have swallowed enough of these glowing coals and want to get rid of what is in my heart because it burns me. Stop using this term [marginalized],” the chief said. (Source: Xoagub, F. 2019 [June 17th])

The writer teaches sociology at the University of Namibia, Windhoek, and is associated with a Windhoek-based think tank, IPPR. Suraj Yengde, author of Caste Matters, curates the fortnightly ‘Dalitality’ column

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 04:20:47 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

3

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement