Every news outlet has covered the exhausting pressures of 10-minute deliveries on gig workers who operate in a cycle of constant anxiety, often risking their lives to meet deadlines and maintain good ratings. Needless to say, it’s a complex issue. If they had any better prospects whatsoever, would they zip around on precarious two wheelers in this biting cold, lugging heavy bags for Blinkit or Zomato? Finally, the depressingly wide chasm between promoters with their billion-dollar valuations, demanding consumers and beleaguered delivery boys began to grate on a nation’s conscience but it’s not just businessmen who have a duty to improve labourers’ conditions. It’s a question begging to be asked, other than an ambulance, why should anyone need anything in under 10 minutes?

Because, hurry culture is the bane of modern life. We’re all expected to be more, to achieve more, to create more, as fast as possible. The world venerates a Mamdani for becoming a Mayor in his 30s and a Mark Zuckerberg is a global icon for building Facebook in his 20s. It’s standard practice for companies to incentivise sales and reward rapid results. Speed sells. While there’s nothing wrong with wanting more out of life, when everything feels urgently required — and it’s coming at the cost of somebody vulnerable — it’s only right to recalibrate that to-do list. Unfortunately, a perpetual state of being frazzled has come to mean success. Outpacing everyone to get stuff done, breathlessly, is our default setting. Ten-minute deliveries correspond exactly with the current need to wring out the last bit of efficiency from precious seconds. Perhaps it’s time to calm down and humbly recall that at least existentially, most of what we do doesn’t matter.