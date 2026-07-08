RSS-BJP leader Ram Madhav’s recent defence of the RSS (‘Needless controversy over the RSS’, IE, June 20) seeks to portray the organisation as a transparent association that has operated openly within the framework of Indian law. However, he relies on a selective reading of history. The central claim of Madhav’s article is that the RSS voluntarily adopted a written constitution in 1949. The historical record tells a very different story. The framing of the RSS constitution was not a voluntary act; it was the outcome of a prolonged confrontation between the RSS leadership and the Government of India following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the ban imposed on the organisation in 1948. The RSS constitution emerged as part of a bargain that M S Golwalkar arrived at with the Nehru-Patel leadership. Far from being a document organically evolved within the RSS, it was virtually drafted by Congress leader D P Mishra and practically shoved down Golwalkar’s throat.

Since its formation in 1925, the RSS’s structure, decision-making mechanisms and internal functioning remained opaque. From its inception, the RSS cultivated ambiguity regarding its organisational structure and its relationship with political activity. The frustration of the then-government over this opacity is evident in the official correspondence of that period. After repeated flip-flops by Golwalkar, the Union Home Ministry under Sardar Patel wrote to him, “The government of India has expected that you would appreciate the constructive approach which they made to the draft constitution of the RSS but find that you have either misunderstood that approach or are deliberately adhering to the objectionable features of your constitution in the hope that they will enable you to carry on the activities of the RSS on the same undesirable lines as in the past.” (see Golwalkar, The Myth Behind the Man, The Man Behind the Machine by Dhirendra K Jha, p. 258). This context is crucial because Madhav presents the eventual adoption of the constitution as an amicable and mutually agreeable process.