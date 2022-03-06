The rage of innocence

In Fame Game, the Madhuri Dixit starrer that recently dropped on Netflix, one crucial thread revolves around her troubled, angst ridden teenagers. Attempted suicide was a recurring theme in the second season of Aarya on Hotstar, the engaging but juvenile take on a woman mafia don from Rajasthan. Aranyak, a police drama starring Raveena Tandon, features in great detail a young adult hellbent on self-harm. The purpose of cinema and fiction is to dig out the interior truths that lie submerged under superficialities. Currently, the emotional fragility of 21st century Indian youth haunts the cultural landscape; the many reconstructions of urban trauma on OTT platforms aren’t drawn purely from vivid imagination, but somewhere, reflect a depressing reality.

The metaphors in all these shows align with this moment; there seem to be an inordinately large number of young people consumed by overwhelming hopelessness. There is something especially heartbreaking about teen suicide because it feels entirely preventable. What could have been done? Were there second thoughts on the neck-breaking flight, 20 storeys down? These questions gain urgency in the light of the latest shocker, of the death from suicide of a 16-year-old student of a prestigious Faridabad school, who was allegedly distraught over being bullied about his sexuality. Adolescent minds always perceive embarrassments as catastrophic; the difference in the social media era is that taunts and jeers follow students around 24X7, escalating way beyond the classroom meanie. What is clear is that not enough is being done to counsel LGBTQ youth, and that an identity crisis coupled with rejection makes a deadly combination.

In a note, this teenager rued that school authorities never pulled up his tormentors, after which the headmistress was arrested. It speaks poorly of their procedures, but one has to wonder what apprehending her achieves. Other than to frighten teachers who now have to worry they might be prosecuted for an extreme step by a vulnerable student. When, in fact, kids spend under six hours a day in school for less than 200 days a year. Just how culpable can any principal be, in someone’s decision to end their life? As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child; schools, family, our cultural environment and the experiences one has along the way, all have a role to play in development. Ultimately, a minor’s mental health is a parental duty; children who feel loved and understood in their homes will not want to die.

That an act of bullying contributed to a suicide is a tragedy indeed, but it must be acknowledged it’s one that is impossible to anticipate. The idea that an intervention may have had a different outcome disregards the research, that the suicidal are convinced it’s easier to die than to live. People choose to display carefully constructed versions of themselves to the world, while the gaps between projection and reality remain vast. Throughout history, the world has been replete with functioning depressives going about their days as usual but secretly plotting their final hour. Wheat Fields with Crows, one of Vincent Van Gogh’s last and most powerful paintings, has been interpreted by some scholars as his suicide note. Featuring separate paths, one winding towards the horizon, the others leading to nowhere, terminating symbolically in a dead end, it is thought to represent Van Gogh’s despair.

Every generation has their challenges, but no doubt, being young right now is brutally hard. Academic pressure and competition are relentless, there is no security in jobs or relationships. Change is the central point of life’s illusions but the flow of time randomly stopped these two Covid years, causing more agony. While contemplating the social problem of suicide, the writer-philosopher Albert Camus came to a gloomy conclusion on the meaning of life – there isn’t any. But, crucially, there’s no meaning in death either. It’s the life we are already living that offers the best chance to enjoy our brief sojourn in this indifferent universe.

(The writer is director, Hutkay Films)