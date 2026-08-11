A kanwar yatri is no less a citizen, no less rational and no less demanding of their government than the student protestor in Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand.

Tuesday, August 11, marked the end of this year’s kanwar yatra. The thousands of devotees who thronged the national capital marked Sawan Shivratri with a jalabhishek ritual and ended their journey. But the conversation around the yatra, and the mostly young men that undertake it, isn’t about devotion, spirituality or the hardships that so many go through for the sake of their faith — at least among a certain class of relatively well-heeled city dwellers.

What do we talk about, really, when we talk about the kanwariyas? The most common refrain is the myopic, upper-middle-class, car owners’ obsession with traffic disruptions — used to criticise every form of protest and public gathering. Then there is the fear, perhaps justifiable but sometimes exaggerated, of safety being threatened by revelling young men, present across the city with seeming impunity. These anxieties are not unique to the kanwar yatra alone, and are almost part and parcel of a fear of crowds in a deeply stratified society. What is perhaps unique to the kanwar yatra is various government authorities, notably since 2014, trying to “facilitate” the yatris. In doing so, they are not only undermining the secular foundations of the Indian state — the Union of India has no religion — they are also falling into an old trap, which is both dangerous for the Republic and patronising to the believer.