The privacy concerns we must prepare for with the arrival of 5G

In December 2022, the AIIMS database suffered a ransomware attack. Imagine a network in which such malware can travel through inter-connected devices compromising the whole system. With the arrival of 5G technology, all electronic devices will potentially be connected to the internet. Cyber damage scenarios, imagined only in dystopian fiction, could become a reality.

The last quarter of 2022 saw the rollout of 5G in 13 Indian cities. This service will deliver higher multi-gigabytes per second peak data speeds with ultra-low latency, enhanced capacity and better user experience. A typical 2 GB movie that takes a minimum of 200 seconds to download in the 4G network can be downloaded in less than 10 seconds.

An increase in the bandwidth to gigahertz will bring our devices online and make them smart with built-in Siris and Alexas. The Internet of Things (IoT) enabled by 5G will be the next stage of smarter living. Businesses are excited about the potential of 5G for faster data analytics, robotics and artificial intelligence. 5G will be useful in traffic management, drone operations and smart mobility solutions.

5G designing takes care of security from the beginning rather than the “bolt-on” approach adopted in earlier standards. Its encryption standards are so strong that even if an attacker gets some information, it will be in an unusable format. Moreover, protocols protect the confidentiality of interconnected devices. Whether telecommunication firms will adopt the standards depends on the investments they can afford.

Some security-related concerns remain. First, the initial wave of 5G will be built on existing 4G infrastructure, therefore, it will inherit vulnerabilities of the past. Second, more devices connected to the internet increase the scope of cyber attacks. In a connected network, such attacks can spread like wildfire if not contained in time. Third, privacy concerns are bound to multiply as the number of devices increases. Finally, a bulk of 5G network components have been imported and manufactured in factories based in China. Imports of such equipment have been banned. However, concern remains about the use of the equipment that was imported before the ban came into effect. Many countries including the USA and Canada have expressed concerns over protocols used by Huawei and ZTE that compromise the privacy of users.

Although 5G development and deployment are driven by market forces, governments must remain proactive on the security front. For that, a collaborative arrangement between the government, academia and businesses is the need of the hour. C-DOT’s 5G alliance is one such endeavour. One of its 10 consortia has been tasked with security aspects. The alliance needs to be scaled up as a Center of Excellence that involves the IITs and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) or any other national security organisation. Telecom companies can be invited to test their infrastructure and ethical hackers can be invited to unleash their skills.

A reward mechanism for 5G service providers can be a useful mechanism to promote adherence to security standards. Authorised agencies can rank firms on their security standards and the government can grant tax rebates based on the same.

At the heart of this ecosystem lie the consumers. CERT-In will have to continue to publish advisories for end users in easily understood methods. At the same time, we should not risk shifting the safety burden to citizens. Other stakeholders must assume greater responsibility. AI enabled attackers could learn about the defence mechanisms and change their modus operandi. Service providers must take these threats into account.

Exciting times await us in 2023. All stakeholders need to prepare for the security challenges of the 5G package.

