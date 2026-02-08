The very public Beckhams’ feud has turned the world’s attention towards a conundrum that applies to everybody. As adults must we dutifully suffer the difficult, obligatory relationships thrust on us by fate till (ugh) death relieves us, or do we have the right to cast off toxic relatives, prioritising our own sanity? Chances are, our opinions on this are shaped by our backgrounds. In India, parents enjoy godly status but that’s not to say there are fewer disgruntled adult children here. Just, that in the most peculiar and specifically Indian mindset, we’ve learnt to accept that pain is in our destiny. Like one must grin and bear traffic jams, a bad boss, power cuts and garbage strewn roads, so must one endure family, however irritating they may be.

The long overdue mental health revolution that happened during Covid — when we had too many hours to navel gaze and introspect on the state of our lives — is that “boundaries” and “trauma” became buzzwords and therapy became trendy. Somewhere, the idea gained traction that “I” comes first at all cost, so much so that people view the severing of family ties as a justifiable move towards personal growth. The culture supports this. On one of her shows, Oprah congratulated people who had gone no contact with their families. No doubt, there are many cases of violence and neglect where cutting off a parent might be necessary, but more often, it’s parental stupidity, of interference and lecturing that maddens an overly sensitive generation into complete withdrawal. Psych speak is everywhere so we’ve all learnt (superficially) to identify “narcissism” and “emotionally immature” people. That we see ghosting people as the best solution smacks of a vengeful kind of maliciousness — you did this and that to me, so I have a right to kick you out, no explanation required.