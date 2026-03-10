The total number of museums in India is reportedly around 1,200. The ones dedicated to art can be counted on one's fingers

This is how the website of the National Gallery of Art, Washington, website describes a 16th-century urn in its collection: “Urn with Grotesque Masks/c. 1580/1620/Florentine 16th Century”. Further, in the Artwork History segment, a bullet reads: “A note written by Elise Ferber, dated 10 April 1962 (in NGA curatorial files), indicates that the donor ‘said he was told in Florence that [the vase] was from a drawing by Amato and that [it] came from the Pitti Palace.’ The base was purchased separately ‘at Lannigan’s (sp?)’ but it is not clear from the note whether the vase was actually bought in Florence, or simply discussed with people in that city. It may have been acquired in Paris, where Lewis Einstein lived. (sic)”

Now, here’s how Alison Luchs, the gallery’s 70-year-old deputy head of sculptures, talks about the artefact on Instagram: “Chat, I am about to buss it down Roman Empire style. Haters will say this urn is mid, but they don’t know we have clocked its tea. This GOATed red purple stone called porphyry was yoinked out of a mountain in ancient Egypt, then the Romans snatched it and turned it into a column, and then the Renaissance artists leveled up and turned it into an urn. Unc is mewing. He is looking low-key chopped, but the lion does not concern himself with the opinions of sheep. These grotesque faces were meant to make the owners LMAO. This type of urn was hard to carve, high-key valuable, and the colours of the stone screamed big drip. Between the Renaissance artists, the Romans and ancient Rizzgyptians, this piece represents the ultimate collab over thousands of years.”