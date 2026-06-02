Something shifted quietly in India. No wall came down, and no movement was crushed. But a belief that had lasted decades finally expired. For the first time since 1977, no communist government holds power in any Indian state. These were not just political parties. They built schools in villages the state had abandoned. They gave land to those who worked it. They stood, often alone, between the poor and those who wished to keep them poor. Now, their representatives have been voted out everywhere.

The numbers carry their own weight. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF won 102 of 140 assembly seats — the strongest mandate since 1977. The LDF was left with 35. In West Bengal, the BJP holds 207 seats in a 294-member house. The CPI(M), which once ruled Bengal for 34 straight years and gave the world Jyoti Basu and the dream of democratic socialism, now occupies a single chair. In Tamil Nadu, both the CPM and CPI won two seats each. A party that once held 62 seats in Parliament — a kingmaker in national coalitions — has been bled to a shadow.

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The decline did not arrive suddenly. In West Bengal, it began with Singur and Nandigram — a communist government turning bulldozers on farmers in the name of industrialisation. That irony still stings. Mamata Banerjee swept them out in 2011. They never returned. Tripura fell to the BJP in 2018, ending 25 years of Left rule. Kerala was the last fortress — the state that gave the world its first democratically elected communist government in 1957, under E M S Namboodiripad. Even that is now gone. Not through machine guns or a coup. Through the ballot machines.

The people voted them out. The very people the Left marched for, educated, and championed. This is not an accusation. It is a cause for sadness.

Slavoj Žižek has said the Left’s deepest problem was never its ideas, which were often right, but its failure to see how the world around it had changed. The ground shifted. The Left kept reading the old map. Losing power is only part of the story. The Left has also lost the grammar of the present moment.

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India has nearly 400 million WhatsApp users — the largest base in the world. The BJP set up three WhatsApp groups for each of India’s 927,533 polling stations. For the 2020 Bihar elections alone, they created 50,000 WhatsApp groups months before voting day. This is not campaigning. It is a communications operation with military discipline. An Oxford University study confirmed what many already suspected: The BJP dominated digital platforms as the primary route to voters. Other parties had no comparable infrastructure. By controlling WhatsApp distribution, the BJP completed its capture of mass media. Rival narratives never reached the public. They had no pipes to travel through.

The Left carries Gramsci and Althusser in its intellectual pockets. Yet it has missed the most elementary Gramscian lesson. The battle for common sense — for the stories people tell themselves — must be fought where people actually live. Today, people live on their phones.

The failure runs deeper than tactics. The Leninist model of democratic centralism was built for pamphlets and mass meetings, for information scarcity and organisational density. Every statement passed through the party secretariat. Every disagreement became a disciplinary matter. Members learned to speak in unison, not to engage. Jodi Dean names this tragedy precisely: The Left confuses spreading content with building real political power. It floods the internet with critique and commentary while the conditions for genuine collective action go unbuilt. The party becomes algorithmically invisible — too slow, too uniform, too centralised for a world that rewards spontaneity, authenticity, and real human voices.

The vanguard that once led the masses to the barricades cannot now trend on Twitter.

BJP-aligned channels flooded primetime with nationalist narratives — emotional architectures built around the Ram Mandir, surgical strikes, and the romance of a strong leader. The Left issued press statements. The BJP’s IT cell created nationwide Twitter trends through coordinated WhatsApp mobilisation. The Left held debates at party conferences. A well-made two-minute YouTube video now reaches more undecided voters than a thousand wall posters. The Left knows this. It still hasn’t acted on it.

In Kerala, the LDF’s unravelling was self-inflicted and self-compounding. Corruption scandals reached into the Chief Minister’s household. Cooperative bank irregularities unsettled communities the Left had long called its own. The party lost successive by-elections and, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, won only one of 20 seats. Then came the Islamophobia allegations — of electoral opportunism in Muslim-majority constituencies, of identity politics dressed as secularism. The CPI(M) could not offer a credible defence. Allegations travelled at the speed of a share button. Rebuttals required institutional infrastructure and moral authority the party no longer had. The Left built its Kerala legacy on genuine pluralism. It let its opponents rewrite that story. It had theories of secularism. It did not have reels.

Then came the most painful blow — not from opponents, but from within.

When Left sympathisers — academics, journalists, writers, former comrades — raised honest criticism, a party built on theory should have welcomed it. Instead, party loyalists descended on these voices in coordinated attacks, branding critics as traitors and Congress agents. The message was unmistakable: Speaking honestly about the Left’s failures costs you publicly. As Dean warns, when a movement mistakes online noise for real solidarity, it hollows itself from within — performing radicalism while abandoning the hard, unglamorous work of building genuine trust.

What does this mean for real people? For the labouring poor, for the young person scrolling job listings at midnight, for the farmer watching costs rise and prices fall? It means the most articulate defenders of their interests have lost the room where decisions are made. That is not a political statistic. It is a human cost, paid quietly in kitchens and fields by people who never attended a single party conference.

Indian democracy needs the tension between capital and labour, between the market and the welfare state. Without that contest, democracy becomes a managed performance — not a living thing. The conditions that made the Left necessary — inequality, precarity, the indignity of unprotected labour — have not gone anywhere. They have deepened. The need has grown larger even as the voice has grown quieter.

The Left has one more appointment with history. When inequality deepens past bearing — and it will — people will again reach for politics that speaks of their suffering. The Left must be ready at that door. Not with a press statement. Not with a resolution from a district committee. With the right language, the right tools, and the hard-earned humility of a movement that once lost the people, went quiet, listened, and came back wiser. The manifesto still matters. But so does the reel. The barricade still matters. But so does the algorithm. The task is to learn to hold both.

Kamalram Sajeev is Chief Editor, truecopythink.media