By Shama Rana

Long before the world recognised the quiet magnetism of Irrfan Khan or the transformative screen presence of Vidya Balan, there existed a fleeting moment in Mumbai’s independent filmmaking scene where their journeys first intersected. For decades, that moment was believed to be lost forever; swallowed by poor archival practices, deteriorating physical media, and an industry notorious for forgetting its own history.

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But the recent resurfacing of The Last Tenant, a 43-minute unreleased short film from the early 2000s, has rewritten that narrative entirely. Written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, a former finance professional who left behind corporate life to pursue cinema, the film is a remarkable anomaly in Indian film history. It marks the first and only on-screen collaboration between Khan and Balan. For Balan, fresh off her television success in Hum Paanch, it was among her earliest experiences in cinema. For Khan, the film captured an actor on the cusp of wider international recognition, during the years preceding The Warrior and his eventual global acclaim.

Yet as the grainy visuals now stream on smartphone screens 25 years later, the film’s resurrection raises a far larger and more uncomfortable question: How much of India’s finest independent cinema has already disappeared from public memory?

Cinema Lost to Neglect

The irony of how The Last Tenant survived is impossible to ignore. The original footage had long been considered lost, and over time, much of the material deteriorated or disappeared. The version available today survives only because a forgotten VHS copy unexpectedly resurfaced years later. Its survival feels less like preservation and more like chance.

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And that chance exposes a systemic crisis within Indian cinema. The films most vulnerable to disappearance are often the ones that matter most artistically: Independent productions, experimental narratives, regional works, and early-career performances that never enjoyed commercial backing.

Mainstream blockbusters are restored, remastered, and aggressively redistributed because financial incentives protect them. Independent and non-mainstream cinema rarely receives the same care. Entire chapters of India’s cinematic history remain inaccessible, surviving only as fading mentions in old festival catalogues, deteriorating reels in neglected warehouses, or memories shared among cinephiles.

We live in a digital age that mistakes algorithmic abundance for cultural accessibility. The illusion of “everything being available online” hides a harsher reality: Vast portions of Indian cinematic history are simply absent from public discourse. Many films were never digitised. Others remain trapped in legal limbo or forgotten by distributors altogether. Some survive only in fragile physical formats that may not endure another decade.

When a historically significant film can survive solely because a VHS copy happened to resurface, it becomes difficult to deny that India’s archival ecosystem remains deeply fragile.

The Blueprint of Greatness

What makes The Last Tenant especially compelling is not merely its rarity, but the glimpse it offers into two performers before stardom shaped their public identities.

The narrative follows a troubled musician seeking temporary refuge in an abandoned house before preparing to leave the country. Minimalist in scale and stripped of cinematic excess, the film becomes an intimate study in performance.

Even at this formative stage, Khan’s signature restraint is unmistakable. Rather than dramatising the character’s existential unease, he internalises it, carrying emotion through silence, pauses, weary eyes, and conversational cadence. The performance already contains the realism and emotional precision that would later define his global appeal.

Beside him, Balan radiates an astonishingly grounded screen presence. Free from the exaggerated glamour tropes dominating much of early-2000s Hindi cinema, she delivers a debut-era performance marked by calm confidence and emotional intelligence.

Watching them together feels almost surreal in retrospect. Without elaborate production design or sophisticated post-production polish, the film reveals something more important: Instinct. Their ability to inhabit emotional truth existed long before fame, awards, or industry validation arrived. In many ways, The Last Tenant functions as a historical document of artistic becoming.

YouTube: The New Archive

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the film’s rediscovery is where it ultimately found its audience. Not on a prestige streaming platform. Not through a studio-backed restoration campaign. Not behind a subscription paywall. It arrived on YouTube.

Historically, India’s non-mainstream cinema relied on institutions like the National Film Development Corporation, film societies, or late-night Doordarshan broadcasts to reach audiences. Today, however, YouTube is quietly evolving into an unlikely digital vault for forgotten Indian cinema.

By bypassing traditional distribution gatekeeping, the platform allows obscure and abandoned works to find viewers instantly across continents. A grainy, unreleased indie film from the early 2000s can now circulate globally with nothing more than an upload button and collective curiosity. That shift carries enormous cultural significance.

The rediscovery of The Last Tenant suggests that preserving cinematic history may no longer depend entirely on state institutions, streaming giants, or studio archives. Increasingly, preservation is being driven by independent archivists, creators, collectors, and ordinary viewers willing to digitize and share what the industry abandoned.

This film should not be remembered merely as a touching tribute to Irrfan Khan or an early curiosity in Vidya Balan’s career. It should serve as a warning.

Because somewhere in India, inside old trunks, forgotten storerooms, abandoned studios, and dusty VHS collections, countless films are still waiting in darkness, one damaged tape away from disappearing forever.

The writer is a Gurgaon-based writer and research scholar at MDU, Rohtak