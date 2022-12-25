The last defender: Why the judiciary must stand up to the executive

The controversy over the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts is not as straightforward as it appears. The executive wants to take complete control of the last bastion of democracy, the judiciary.

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party, the executive is all-pervasive. With constant attacks on opposition parties and their leaders. By coupling denigrating words with the skilful use of investigative agencies like the CBI, ED, etc., the executive seeks to place itself on a higher moral ground. Parliament is used to project the ruling party’s ideology and actions. Real issues affecting the common man and the nation are debated in passing with selective information and statistics. The ruling dispensation is using Parliament to further its agenda.

The towering personality of the prime minister is eclipsing the cabinet and its role and every constitutional and critical appointment that is being made appears to suit the executive, be it the comptroller and auditor general of India, chief vigilance commissioner, election commissioners, cabinet secretary and other crucial secretaries or the heads of the ED, income tax department etc. What else can explain the extensions given to the ED head and the hurried appointment of the last election commissioner? Gujarat cadre officers belonging to IAS and IPS services, who have served the PM well in the past, seem to be chosen over deserving and independent officers from other state cadres.

What could the reason be for such subjectivity, except to consolidate power in the hands of a few? Skilful methods are adopted to depose duly-elected state governments run by opposition parties, thereby creating a constant challenge in governance. Attacks on critics, simply on account of tweets or articles, are designed to create an atmosphere of fear across the nation. Even films and actors are not spared, with Pathaan being the latest target. The prevention of two young actors from even offering prayers at the great temple of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain is an example of the vigilantism that has gone unpunished by the state.

Minority communities are constant targets, in forms both subtle and unsubtle. In a Constitution Bench judgment of July 7, 2018, the Supreme Court said, “There can be no shadow of doubt that the authorities which are conferred with the responsibility to maintain law and order in the States have the principal obligation to see that vigilantism, be it cow vigilantism or any other vigilantism of any perception, does not take place.”

The courts are being systematically approached by fringe elements in furtherance of such objectives and sadly, they are unable to see and stop such attempts, causing grave misgivings to millions of Indians.

After a virtual free run under a series of Chief Justices of India with the powers to constitute seemingly convenient benches and allocate cases to them, the judiciary under recent chief justices has shown remarkable resilience and is pushing back. Questions are being asked by judges on sensitive matters to sub-serve public purpose. Judgments and orders have been passed to protect the civil liberties and fundamental rights of citizens. All these may have upset those in power.

Thus, the not-so-veiled attacks by the law minister, followed by the vice president, himself a respected lawyer, are calculated to send a chilling message to the judiciary: Fall in line or we will take away your powers to appoint and transfer judges. They need to be reminded of Articles 141 and 144 of the Constitution, which make Supreme Court judgments the law of the land.

I have been an open critic of the collegium system installed by the Supreme Court, arrogating to itself powers that the Constitution does not. I even argued in support of the NJAC in a changed form. But that was in 2015. Having seen the government in action, I am now convinced that if the executive were to start appointing judges to the higher judiciary, they will end up making disastrous and subjective appointments as is being done for other constitutional offices. And that will be the death knell of democracy in India. Citizens will be deprived of their fundamental rights and civil liberties will be jeopardised.

The executive has crippled the judiciary by not providing much-needed funds for large-scale infrastructure and sufficient manpower. To top it all, the high pendency of cases in courts is also on somewhat on account of mis-governance and unlawful and arbitrary actions on part of the executive at every level, from the district to the Centre.

Rule of law and an independent judiciary are basic features of our Constitution. The two are deeply connected. Constitutional framers were quite clear in their resolve that “No Executive should be able to have any influence upon Judges.” But as Ambedkar had feared, “…I feel, however good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot”. Our nation cannot afford its failure because millions of Indians sacrificed their lives, liberties, properties and peace for a free India and its Constitution. At a time when India has assumed the G20 presidency with year-long programmes in the country, it would be important for the country to showcase a functioning and vibrant democracy.

As the US president Andrew Jackson once said, “All the rights secured to the citizens under the Constitution are worth nothing, and a mere bubble, except guaranteed to them by an independent and virtuous Judiciary.” There is a heavy burden on the collegium to build such a judiciary. Its functioning so far has been a mixed bag. It needs to be much more vigilant and objective in the future. Let us hope the executive does not prove Ambedkar right. If it does, let us pray that the judiciary will step in to defend the Constitution in letter and spirit.

The writer is a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association