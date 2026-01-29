The test ahead is whether private enterprise, local governments and institutions can fully exploit it. If they do, growth will be faster, broader and more inclusive.

India’s economic story over the past decade is often told through quarterly GDP prints. That view, however, is incomplete. What stands out is not just the pace of growth but its nature. The economy has transitioned from a fragile one to one anchored in capital expenditure, digital rails, and institutional resilience. There has been a strong push to expand state capacity, build public goods, and make them more accessible. Yet, the real test lies in leveraging these foundations for sustained productivity and inclusive gains.

The most underappreciated shift in the labour market is the scale of formalisation. Payroll data show about 2 million net additions per month in recent years, a clear sign that digitisation and tax reforms are nudging firms into the formal net. Headline unemployment stabilising near 5 per cent adds to this sense of durability. However, formal jobs alone are not enough if productivity remains uneven. The rise in female labour force participation to nearly 40 per cent is encouraging, but much of this is still in low-paying or unpaid work. The focus must shift to job quality — to skill certification and apprenticeships.