This year, five countries — Jordan, Micronesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam — have moved up to the upper-middle income category as per the World Bank. Of these, Vietnam’s case is instructive. In 2009, it crossed the threshold for lower-middle income status, meaning it took the country 16 years to move up the income classification. India, which entered the lower-middle income group in 2007, remains stuck in that category, 19 years later. China’s ascent was even faster, reaching upper-middle income status in 2010, just 13 years after being classified as lower-middle income.

If incomes grow at 8.5 per cent in dollar terms — as opposed to 5.4 per cent over the past decade — it would take India around six years to reach the current threshold for upper-middle income status (not future inflation-adjusted). Such a shift is not impossible. And while there are reasons to be optimistic about the country’s growth prospects, there are harsh realities that must be confronted. Five statistics capture both the hope and exasperation around the Indian economy today.

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One, India’s labour force has increased by more than 100 million in less than a decade, as per the World Bank. During this period, the unemployment rate has trended lower, suggesting that somehow the economy has managed to create just about enough jobs. But, being employed, or self-employed for that matter, is not the same as being productively employed. The poor grab whatever opportunities they can get. They don’t have the luxury of staying unemployed.

Roughly two-thirds of the increase in the labour force is accounted for by women, most of whom are self-employed and engaged in agriculture. In fact, 43 per cent of the labour force is still employed in agriculture, and 79 per cent of the non-agri labour force is engaged in informal enterprises — sectors where value added is miniscule. A country becomes rich only when its labour force moves from informal to formal, from low- to high-productivity jobs.

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Two, the number of registered factories has doubled, rising from 1.3 lakh in 2004-05 to 2.6 lakh in 2024-25. Yet manufacturing’s share in the economy and employment hasn’t gone up. Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, fewer workers found employment in formal manufacturing than in the gig economy. The factory floor has been one of the most effective pathways for mass upward mobility. But not in India.

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And while value added per worker has increased, wages per worker have grown at a slower pace than profits. A more capital-intensive mode of production has weakened workers’ bargaining power, and a greater share of value added accruing to capital has led to higher inequality.

Three, for the better part of this decade, the government has spent billions upgrading the country’s infrastructure. From highways to airports, freight corridors and ports, the much-needed upgrade has brought down the logistics costs, improved competitiveness. But what happens next?

Public investment was meant to crowd in private investment. But the baton hasn’t been passed. Companies have repaired their balance sheets, and favoured returning money to shareholders and investing selectively.

Four, there has been a tremendous expansion in renewable energy over the past decade, with solar energy being the key driver. But this has created its own set of challenges. During summer this year, even as demand surged, the solar output had to be curbed due to surplus daytime energy and inadequate transmission infrastructure: Solar-energy generation is running ahead of storage and transmission infrastructure.

The electricity sector is a constraint on India’s manufacturing and tech ambitions. Factories need reliable and affordable power supply. Data centres and AI also require large and dependable sources of electricity. Storage, transmission and the investments therein are therefore critical for building a strong industrial and technological base.

Five, India currently has 9.4 lakh dollar millionaires as per the UBS Global Wealth Report. This places the country alongside Switzerland and marginally behind Spain. By next year, it could well be home to a million millionaires. This will have several implications. The trend towards premiumisation will only accelerate. Demand for foreign exchange will also increase as wealthier households will increasingly opt for overseas education, investments and travel. And while the affluent also contribute more to government tax revenues, these numbers also imply that the economy is producing richer people faster than it is giving rise to a broad middle class.

India needs to move its workforce from low- to high-value jobs. It needs factories that can provide employment at scale and compete in global markets. For that, it needs public infra, but also for private capital to take the baton. Only through high-productivity jobs can India create widespread prosperity.

The writer is senior associate editor, The Indian Express. ishan.bakshi@expressindia.com