The reasons behind women’s low labour force participation rates have been an intriguing subject of research and policy concern for many decades. While it has shown an increase over the past few years in rural areas, the urban picture is still a concern. Lack of employment opportunities and sex-based labour market segmentation are often constraints that are accepted as demand-side issues. On the supply side, apart from poor education and skillsets, social and cultural norms and women’s household responsibilities, especially care work, are noted as factors that prevent women from taking up employment.

Of these, one of the most highlighted reasons for women’s low participation is the gendered social responsibility of housework and care work. Women with young children are noted to have a low participation rate, and found to prefer sectors of employment where paid work can be combined with unpaid care responsibilities. The literature has also documented women’s preference for home-based work and workspaces that are closer to their homes. The concentration of women in the informal sector and in employment with flexible working hours, resulting in gendered pay gaps, is also highlighted as a result of compromises that women are forced to accept due to their social roles.

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Though housework and care work have assumed significance in the discussion on women’s employment, the link with women’s employment is yet to be established at the macro level. The two macro data sets on women’s work, the Labour Force Survey (LFS) and the Time Use Survey (TUS) are sometimes analysed to understand the linkage between the two dimensions. Thus, the number of children across various age groups in the household and women members’ work participation rate are used as a proxy to understand the relationship. Data from TUS suggests that women in households with children, especially those with small children, are more time-poor. These are broad outlines and are not always amenable to further disaggregation.

The data sets of the two surveys are also not comparable; their objectives are different, and therefore, so are the concepts and definitions followed. Although the National Industrial Classification, 2008 is used in both, the TUS follows a restricted version — the data is available only at the two-digit level, and the occupational classification is absent. On the other hand, the LFS only captures the labour force-related dimensions, except for a few generic questions to those outside the labour force on the reasons for their absence.

Interestingly, the LFS does not ask any questions to the employed to understand their labour-market behaviour and constraints, if any. Many women who are in employment are also not free from care work. Do the nature or sectors of employment influence women with care work in terms of their decisions? Why are some women, possibly with the same housework and care constraints, able to enter the labour market while others are not? These are questions that can inform policy interventions. The limitations of the existing data sets do not help in understanding the linkage between women’s employment, its sectoral and occupational specificities, and how it interacts with women’s housework and care work.

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This is where MoSPI’s initiative of adding new questions on unpaid work to the Periodic Labour Force Survey needs attention. Combining data on housework and care work with regular LFS will help not only in the regular collection of data on care work but also in opening up the scope of engagement with women’s work and its linkages to women’s employment. Such combined analyses will help in formulating the right policies. They will also help in monitoring and promoting gender equality in the workplace and addressing gender pay gaps. The combined data set will also help in the ongoing valuation exercises of unpaid work, and count those who are in the periphery or subsistence sectors and are thus likely to be missed out in standard labour force surveys.

The writer is professor, Centre for Women’s Development Studies, Delhi