By Subhash Kaushik and Kishore Paknikar

When NASA searches for life beyond Earth, it looks for “life, as we know it”. The phrase is more than scientific caution. It is a reminder that our understanding of nature depends on the questions we ask and the tools we have to answer them. As those tools become more powerful, science often finds itself revisiting ideas once thought to be settled.

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That may be exactly where the homeopathy debate stands today.

Few medical subjects provoke stronger opinions than homeopathy. For its supporters, it has helped millions of patients over two centuries. For its critics, there is still no convincing scientific explanation for how highly diluted medicines could produce a biological effect beyond the placebo response.

For decades, the debate reached an impasse because science lacked the tools to investigate some of its central questions. That is beginning to change. Today’s advances in nanotechnology, materials science and modern analytical instruments allow researchers to study highly diluted medicines with a level of precision that was unimaginable even a generation ago. The issue is no longer whether old arguments should be repeated, but whether new evidence can now be generated.

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For many years, the prevailing scientific view was that after repeated dilution, a homeopathic medicine was unlikely to contain anything beyond the liquid used to prepare it. Today, more powerful scientific instruments are allowing researchers to examine these preparations in far greater detail. Some studies have reported the presence of nanoparticles and other measurable properties even in highly diluted medicines. These findings do not prove that homeopathy works, but they do suggest that some long-held assumptions deserve to be tested again with today’s scientific tools.

Scientific controversies are not resolved by louder arguments but by better evidence. That is the philosophy guiding the current research programme of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH). Recognising the opportunities offered by modern science, CCRH is encouraging a new generation of evidence-based research. Rather than relying on historical claims or philosophical arguments, the emphasis is on applying the best available tools of modern science, from nanotechnology and materials science to molecular biology and carefully designed clinical studies.

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The objective is straightforward: To generate evidence that is transparent, reproducible, and capable of withstanding independent scientific scrutiny. In doing so, CCRH is helping shift the conversation on homeopathy from opinion to investigation.

That effort requires answering three distinct scientific questions.

The first is physical. What exactly is present in these highly diluted medicines? Can modern instruments detect measurable properties that earlier technologies could not?

The second is biological. If such properties exist, do they interact with living systems in a consistent and reproducible way?

The third is clinical. Do these medicines improve patient outcomes beyond those expected from the placebo effect?

For too long, these three questions have been treated as one. Separating them may be the single most important step towards a more meaningful scientific debate. A measurable physical property is not, by itself, proof of a biological effect. A biological effect is not, by itself, proof of clinical benefit. Each question demands its own evidence and its own standards of proof.

When NASA speaks of “life, as we know it,” it acknowledges that scientific knowledge evolves with better questions and better tools. The same principle applies here. Homeopathy is no longer being viewed only through the lens of 19th-century science, but also through the capabilities of 21st-century science. The answers may reinforce existing understanding, refine it or even overturn it. That is for evidence to decide. What matters is that one of medicine’s longest-running debates is finally being examined with the scientific rigour it deserves.

If that journey replaces assumptions with evidence, it will have served not only homeopathy, but science itself.

Kaushik is director general, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Ministry of Ayush, New Delhi; Paknikar is member, Scientific Advisory Board, CCRH, N Delhi, and ANRF Prime Minister Professor, COEP Technological University, Pune