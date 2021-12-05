The ‘govt class’

AS THE teacher dictates lines in fluent Punjabi, the anxiety of Japmanpreet Singh, 11, a student of Class 5 at Government Elementary ‘Smart’ School in Kansal village of Mohali district in Punjab, grows.

It has been nearly a year since Japmanpreet’s parents shifted him to this school in their village from a CBSE-affiliated, English-medium private school in Chandigarh — his younger brother Sahibjot joined the school in Class 1 this year.

For Japmanpreet and Sahibjot, 7, it has meant adjusting from Punjabi as one of the subjects to Punjabi as the main one. In the class of 21, Japmanpreet is the only one who has opted for ‘English Medium’. This means a separate set of books and extra attention from the class teacher — who teaches all the six subjects, including Punjabi and English.

Japmanpreet, who is more fluent in English and Hindi, struggles to keep up, especially in taking notes in Punjabi.

There are six classrooms for 330 children at the school. The ‘smart’ tag is essentially for two classrooms fitted with projectors. Social distancing is impossible.

Harpreet Kaur Bedi, 37, says she had to shift her two sons to a government school as the income of her husband Mandeep Singh Bedi, a music teacher at a gurdwara in the US, nearly halved during the pandemic, when the gurdwara was shut. “We were paying Rs 7,200 a month for the two as tuition fees. We requested some concessions for online classes, but the private school did not agree.”

For Japmanpreet, math tables are now ‘pahaadey’, ‘Thought of the day’ is ‘Ajj da vichaar’, and tiffin is mid-day meal.

Sahibjot, who had no exposure to Punjabi as it starts as a subject in private schools only from Class 3, has forgotten the English poems he learnt. He is having an easier time making the shift to Punjabi though, and having learnt the alphabet only this year, shows the neat three-letter words he has copied down.

Japmanpreet’s class teacher Ramanjeet Kaur says he is slower in Punjabi writing but much better at English than his classmates. “For instance, Japman knows the difference between ‘nice’ and ‘niece’,” she says. Kaur tries to explain the topics to him separately, but the common classes are in Punjabi.

Head teacher N D Tewari says the school is short of at least two rooms, and hence two sections of pre-primary (LKG, UKG) have to be combined in one room. At least 25 children from private schools have enrolled in their school this year, Tewari says, a trend noticed across Punjab following Covid.

English medium is provided as an option for students in Punjab government schools. There is no tuition fees, and books and uniform are provided free.

Harpreet, who stays with her mother and drops the children to school on her Scooty, says she finally decide to make the shift when the private school demanded Rs 40,000 for “fresh admission” in Class 5 for Japmanpreet.

Moving into the new school, she says, Japmanpreet had only one question: “How will I handle Punjabi?”

But math and English are the real problem, feels Harpreet. “Math practice material and model question papers are in Punjabi. Japmanpreet’s base has been English.” While they can’t expect the same facilities as the private school, she says, she wishes the government school at least had more teachers.

Harpreet’s fears about her sons falling behind in English are also due to the expectation of joining her husband in the US soon. “With his income recovering a bit, I have engaged tuitions for them for Rs 2,500 a month to focus on English. I too teach them.”

She also worries about the other children at the school. “Parents of most students work as labourers, vendors etc… I tell my sons to be friends with everyone, but I am afraid they might pick up foul language.”

At lunch, Japmanpreet and Sahibjot line up for their mid-day meal. Today, they are happy as it is hot curry and rice. On days there is daal-roti, they ask their mother to pack a tiffin.

If the move to the US does not happen, Harpeet might opt for a private school again when Japmanpreet has to move in Class 6. “I am already preparing him as he has missed out a lot in Class 5 here,” she says.

Japmanpreet, though, may be much wiser. “The previous school was asking for too much fees even for online classes and would not explain anything in those classes. So my mother changed my school,” he says, adding, “This is also a very good school. I like it here.”