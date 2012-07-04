The genial pioneer

Balu Sankaran helped lay the foundations of medical education and research in India

Balu Sankaran,who passed away on June 20 at the age of 85,was one of the medical greats who,together with doctors like V. Ramalingaswami (former director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research),B.B. Dikshit (first director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences,AIIMS) and C. Gopalan (former director,National Institute of Nutrition),laid the foundations of medical education,medical research and healthcare in the country. He was a former director general of health services,and director of the World Health Organisation in Geneva.

Balu and I joined AIIMS at the same time,in 1956. In those days,he quickly built up an enviable reputation as an orthopaedic surgeon. He and his wife Sue maintained an open house where everyone was welcome and this never changed,even though later in his career he became close to at least two prime ministers and the number of people coming to see him increased remarkably.

Balu was one of the most generous persons I have known. Always accessible,always helpful  that was quintessential Balu. He held important positions at several famous New Delhi hospitals,including AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital. However,his influence went far beyond his official appointments,both in India and at the World Health Organisation in Geneva,where he ended his working career. On his return to New Delhi,he continued working as a professor emeritus at St. Stephens hospital,and his patients continued to visit him there.

He played an important role in the establishment of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India at Kanpur,of which he was chairman,and the National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research in Olatpur. Balu received the Padma Shri in 1972 for his work with soldiers injured in the Bangladesh war in 1971,and he was awarded the Padma Vibushan for medicine in 2007.

One of his last official assignments a few years ago,as a member of a committee set up by the Union government,was to make recommendations on postgraduate medical education in the country. He came to every meeting,even though he needed the help of a wheelchair. He was as sharp and helpful as ever.

There were two personal things Balu did for me that I will never forget. When my mother,after a fracture of the hip,had to be transported from Delhi to Chandigarh where we were,I mentioned to Balu that my mother was apprehensive about the train journey. There was a typical Balu response  he travelled with her overnight to Chandigarh,set her up,and then returned to Delhi.

At Geneva,he faced many a difficult situation. At one time,I was in direct confrontation with another member of the senior staff. Balu invited us both to lunch and in his inimitable manner,convinced us to compromise and our issues were resolved.

The writer is chairman,Task Force for Research,Apollo Hospitals

