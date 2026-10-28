By Tim Curtis

In today’s information environment, algorithm-driven feeds, short-form videos, and recommendation systems shape what we see and believe. Generative AI makes it easier to produce and distribute convincing fabricated content. The question is no longer how to access information, but how to judge what is reliable and trustworthy.

Advertisement

Media and information literacy (MIL) equips people to access, understand, evaluate, and share information responsibly, enabling informed choices and meaningful participation in public life. UNESCO’s Global Media and Information Literacy Week, marked this year under the theme “We All Play a Part: Media and Information Literacy for the People”, underscores this shared responsibility.

India has more than a billion internet subscribers, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. But connectivity does not automatically translate into the ability to navigate the information environment. A 2025 National Statistics Office survey found that only 18 per cent of people aged 15 and above reported being able to file a cybercrime complaint through the official portal. Digital platforms compete for attention, often rewarding emotionally charged content.

When access outpaces the ability to assess information, misleading claims can spread unchecked, often deepening polarisation. During the August floods in Nepal, videos with images taken out of context circulated online, illustrating how misinformation can distort public understanding when people need reliable information. The stakes are also high during elections. Two days before Slovakia’s 2023 parliamentary election, an AI-generated audio recording appeared to falsely implicate political figures in electoral misconduct.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why I am on a hunger strike as a Jamia student

Governments must protect freedom of expression and access to information while addressing disinformation, hate speech and online violence. Labelling AI-generated content is useful, but cannot prevent deception or the misuse of genuine footage. No law or detection tool can, on its own, keep pace with the speed at which synthetic content spreads. People need the skills to make informed decisions. UNESCO’s learning module, AI Answers. You Decide, explores how AI is designed to help learners critically assess AI-generated outputs. Students must learn to evaluate sources, recognise bias and understand how algorithms shape what they see. This requires trained teachers, practical resources and materials in local languages. India must also extend these skills beyond classrooms, particularly to rural communities, women, and people with disabilities. Community radio, local journalists and health workers can provide verified information in languages people understand, especially during emergencies. Newsrooms can strengthen trust by explaining how claims are verified and acknowledging what remains unknown.

Platforms must be transparent about recommendation systems, label synthetic media, and respond swiftly during crises. UNESCO’s Guidelines for the Governance of Digital Platforms provide a framework for transparency and accountability. In multilingual India, content moderation must work effectively beyond English and Hindi.

Creators and influencers also have a role. Equipping creators with verification skills and ethical guidance could help reduce the spread of misleading information.

Children are growing up in information environments shaped by AI before they have fully developed the skills to question them. Building MIL is therefore not simply about safer technology use. It is an investment in critical thinking, social trust, democratic participation and collective resilience.

The writer is director and representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia