Gloria Steinem’s greatest contribution to one of humanity’s most vital and noble projects is that she called out injustices and kindled the fires of discontents. Most importantly, she gave us reason to make it into a global public good, not a partisan project, when she defined a feminist as one who recognises the equality and humanity of both women and men. She helped generations of women see patriarchy for what it is, to name it and challenge it. When I entered Lady Shri Ram College in 1970, second-wave feminism was in ferment. Kate Millett’s Sexual Politics, Shulamith Firestone’s The Dialectic of Sex and Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch were unsettling inherited certainties. My generation of Indian women with feminist parents were assimilating these ideas and beginning to embody them.

In my chapter on feminism in Delhi University, Celebrating 100 Glorious Years (2022), I described “the three streams of feminism — liberal or mainstream feminism calling for more thorough integration of women into male-dominated power structures everywhere, radical liberalism calling for revolutionary revamping of society itself along with non-hierarchical and equitable reordering of organisation and politics and even the cultural or difference feminism which advocated valuing the distinct qualities of women”. My parents defined their feminism as the Hindu belief in nari shakti, the Tridevis and Ardhanarishwar. They never made us feel secondary, and my father presented me with Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex on my 15th birthday. Yet the one personality who fired my imagination the most was Steinem.