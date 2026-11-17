Nine out of 10 students in a government college, the novelist and college teacher Perumal Murugan observes, take up part-time wage labour or work on weekends. What stands out in his collection of 40 short essays are the many writing exercises he sets for his Tamil students. Though my own classroom is a far cry from his, I take a leaf out of his book. Some may say AI has sounded the death knell for the essay, but I find this unfussy, easily devoured form well suited not only to our times of brief attention spans, but also to the undergraduate classroom. The essay, “like a penknife, can be put to many uses,” writes the poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra.

India has the second-largest higher education system in the world, and yet we know very little about how our students think. As take-home assignments become less reliable in the age of AI, teachers have seized the opportunity to call for device-free classrooms, returning to a more workmanlike engagement with texts and learning.

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The word essay comes from the French essai, meaning an attempt or a trial, but also retains the older sense of measuring something: To assay a matter. The form demands attention to several things at once. Students must take stock of something that catches their fancy, survey how it has been understood, find their own voice in articulating a response to it, and recognise that their attempt will be partial. Often, they begin with the phrase “Since time immemorial”, constructing a false stability in the hope of appearing coherent. We have to quickly disabuse them of such comforts. They must begin with what they want to talk about. If the essay has been accused of being concerned with trivial things, lacking a clear method and wanting in originality, the German cultural theorist Theodor Adorno suggested that these were precisely its strengths. I think they offer a student, schooled until then in fulfilling the expectations of others, a first measure of intellectual freedom.

The undergraduate student has much to say, many stories to tell; they are bursting with things to express if given the opportunity. This makes the classroom electric. A few weeks into college, though, they begin to struggle with the encounter with different and dissenting opinions. Their ideas and confidence fracture as they wrestle with and debate one another. Eager to please and to be tested, they seem to be shocked into new life.

Student essays become an inventory of their experiments with truth. Telling the truth, the writer Anne Lamott says, becomes “as easy and pleasurable as bathing a cat”. Yet the essay can also be a medium of relief: A student is held to account only briefly, and the form offers the chance to swim in different waters and leave when they wish. Discussing their drafts is a bittersweet experience. Either they believe they have thought their argument through, while their reader (me) can find neither its crux nor any connections between the paragraphs; or, they discover that language itself has betrayed them. The word for essay in several Indian languages is nibandha, suggesting something bound together. It captures the writerly self’s ad hoc attempts to hold itself together.

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Towards the end of the course, as students rewrite their introductions, a precocious student will protest against the rigidity of the academic essay’s structure. This could be their Anne Carson moment. To subvert conventions, as Carson does, is also to express a passion for the old, and to demand more of it. A teacher knows how draining the intensity of the classroom can be, and how quickly students move on once a term is over. I have come to find relief in this ending. Brian Dillon describes the essay as a form that slows down time. Teaching, too, has something of this quality. But having brought a peculiar set of things together, a course, like an essay, ends.

The writer is assistant professor of Social Sciences, National Law School of India University