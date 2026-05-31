Sure, there’s freedom in carving out one’s own (tentative) path but it comes with a lot of stressful uncertainty. One must have some sympathy for the 20-somethings entering the workplace who have no idea how a new technological age will reshape their lives.

Pope Leo’s ode to human greatness, the magnificently titled document, “Magnifica Humanitas”, raises the most profoundly rattling question on everyone’s minds: in an optimisation-oriented society, what happens when we are inferior to the technologies we have created? Work, stresses the Pope, is not just about income. It is a “requirement of the human condition, a normal path toward maturity, development and personal fulfillment”. Dwelling on the future of work is depressing as we read daily that AI is diminishing opportunities not just in entry-level jobs, but altering careers in investment banking and law. And, the final scope of AI’s displacement is anybody’s guess.

Like the Pope, we have all been raised to believe diligence and perseverance is a virtue. The traditional beaten road to a successful life has been scoring well in school, college, a specialisation if you’re lucky, then a stable career for the next several decades. There’s the thought deeply rooted in history that a person who doesn’t work full time may be morally suspect. (An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.) Even the Bible warned, “He who does not work, neither shall he eat.” Throughout the ages but especially in the last hundred years, our self worth is inextricably tied up with productivity and success. The first question anyone asks at a party is, what do you do? The right answer raises one’s stature. But we’re entering an era of the very real possibility that people will wake up in the morning and have nowhere to go and nothing to do. Will how we view work change? Perhaps, at social gatherings, the initial question will be asking about peoples’ hobbies instead.