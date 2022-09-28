The dream of a better future: Can we use the learnings from the past 75 years to achieve our constitutional values by 2047?

In 2047, independent India will be a hundred years old. What will our country look like then? Will it be the paradise we have dreamt of and wanted to make it? Will poverty, caste, gender inequality, religious discrimination be a thing of the past? These questions are much in the air today.

For those who hold power, questions like these often transform into promises and become ways to project futures and keep hope alive. The dream of a better future is also a powerful way to draw attention away from the despair of the present. Look ahead of you, we’re told, the golden future looms. We may not have it so good now, but our children and grandchildren will, and it is their future that we must work towards.

But while leaders and politicians hold out these promises, for most people the needs are more urgent. There must be food to eat now; there must be schools for the children to go to now; there must be safety on the streets now, there must be a recognition of citizens’ rights and needs now, there must be jobs now. This is not to say that people don’t want to work for the future, but they don’t want to do it at the cost of improving their lives in the present.

Seventy-five years ago, when India stood at the threshold of independence, the future promised a great deal: Equality was held out as a promise, land reform was an achievable horizon, the future held no discrimination on the basis of sex, religion, caste. Today we know well that those dreams have been tempered with the harshness of reality. But at the time, our dreamers, our parents and grandparents, had to believe in those dreams, they had to have those hopes.

But if the past 75 years have taught us anything, it is that looking back is sometimes more productive than speculating about the future. Hindsight offers us lessons, alerts us to challenges, and helps to think of the limits of the possible.

Look at what’s happened with women in this country. Let’s take just one example. It wasn’t until 1983 that the law on rape was changed for the first time because of a strong countrywide protest movement led by women. Until that time, no one had thought to change what was essentially an anti-woman law, despite promises of gender equality. By this time we were 30 years into the dream of independence and perhaps the dream of equality that we held up as a horizon had somehow faded into the background.

Link this story of gender with caste. We prided ourselves on affirmative action and saw it as the vehicle which would lead us towards the annihilation of caste, as B R Ambedkar had articulated it. But today, while caste articulations are fierce and strong across the country, caste violence is open, blatant and widespread. If three quarters of a century was not sufficient to change this dark reality, can we believe that the next quarter will?

Advertisement

Or take what happened at Partition. We were unhappy with the two-nation theory, and in the years that followed, we repeatedly held one community responsible for it, such that many of their members, who had chosen to stay back in India, continue to be held responsible for a decision they played no part in making, just because they are who they are. And yet, the dream that was held out was of a secular, inclusive, diverse nation.

Significant moments in the lives of nations, like anniversaries, are usually occasions on which nation states celebrate their achievements. It’s equally necessary that such moments serve as occasions of reflection, assessment and introspection, moments at which we can ask ourselves where we are on the path to achieving our goals.

It’s when we look back that we see with clarity that change or progress are not linear, that for every two steps forward there is usually one that goes back, and perhaps another that goes sideways. We understand something that is so important for the future — that change is always possible, but the process is seldom linear. There are times when the processes will fill us with despair, and others when we will be filled with hope.

Advertisement

Crystal gazing, assertions of the grandeur we will achieve when we turn 100 — to me, none of this is important. What’s important is we learn from our many experiences of battling for change, and bring those learnings to bear on the work we will need to do in the next 25 years to make it to the horizon we wish to reach. At this horizon lie the values of our Constitution. If we can achieve those, it’s enough.

The writer is publisher, Zubaan. This article is part of an ongoing series, which began on August 15, by women who have made a mark, across sectors