'The Devil Wears Prada 2' has earned Rs 2 crore from the paid previews on April 30 and the figure is expected to go up to Rs 6 crore on the opening day (May 1).

“A dramedy set in the world of couture? Groundbreaking!” If anyone jeered at this setting for a big-screen entertainer, The Devil Wears Prada (2006) proved them wrong by delivering an emphatic and enduring pop culture moment two decades ago. The narrative, a study of ambition and power, played out as its leading woman characters strutted around in designer heels and gowns, celebrating the aesthetics of high-end couture and dreaming big. Two decades later, its appeal remains strong. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has earned Rs 2 crore from the paid previews on April 30 and the figure is expected to go up to Rs 6 crore on the opening day (May 1).

The film about women who wanted more in their careers, unironically pulled Meryl Streep, then 56, out of possible retirement. She was paid double her fee for her turn as Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Runway, known for her icy demeanor and sharp wit. The venerated actor, who was initially assumed to not be funny enough for the role, got to deliver some of the most iconic lines of contemporary cinema as well as the oft-quoted monologue about a “cerulean blue sweater”. It gave Anne Hathaway, who reportedly sought the role of Andy Sachs even though she was already an established star, one of the most popular characters of her career. Stanley Tucci, with his wry humour, and newcomer Emily Blunt, playing the judgmental and sarcastic Emily, too became globally known faces.