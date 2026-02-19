As per the newspaper reports, the first day of the Summit was an organisational disaster. There was total confusion at the entrances, no proper arrangement for safe-keeping of personal belongings and inadequate access to food and water.

The sight of a long line of tail-lights as I descended the flyover left me with a sinking feeling — it was 8 am on a rain-soaked morning, and the tail-lights could only mean that there was a traffic jam. I assumed it was a truck or a light goods vehicle, which regularly break down and block a lane on the highway. But this was different. I was lucky since the jam took only about 25 minutes to clear while on the way back, I noticed that the jam was extending for more than 10 kilometres.

Delhi Police had blocked the road leading from the airport to Central Delhi because some VIPs were to travel. This was a regular phenomenon on this road. Except this time the VIPs were the new global royalty — the bosses of AI companies who had come for the AI Summit. All the major roads leading from the airport as well as various hotels to the venue, had been restricted, though some of them more than others. This, of course, led to major traffic snarls throughout the city since the traffic was diverted to other roads, which became clogged as a result.