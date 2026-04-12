The Islamabad talks between Iran and the United States had all the ingredients of a deal doomed from the start, yet there was hope that the two sides would be able to arrive at a modus vivendi to stop the hostilities, given the destruction and loss of lives in the past month. Iran’s leadership has been successively decapitated, and Washington has spent close to $30 billion without an end. Iran is battered, yet ideologically resistant, and the US is heading towards the midterm elections with an inflation rate of 3.3 per cent, the highest in nearly two years. Most urgently, the choked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz underwrote the urgency for diplomacy between the warring sides. Amid this, Pakistan became the uncanny arbiter and its diplomacy culminated in talks in Islamabad, even if it delivered a failure.

Any successful post-conflict exit strategy should have at least one or more warring parties demonstrating a willingness to concede, and that in turn usually flows from power asymmetries between the parties. In the US-Iran war, power asymmetry until now has largely failed to be a decisive factor in compelling either defeat or compliance because the frameworks for combat differ. The US is driven by an excessive use of force doctrine, while for Iran, it is a question of ideology, resistance, regime survival and pride rolled into one. Furthermore, both Iran and the US headed to the talks in Pakistan with maximalist demands, making an off-ramp look impossible, besides the fact that both sides continued to claim victory over the other.