The challenge for PM Liz Truss

The death of Queen Elizabeth marks the end of an era in Britain. As a nation mourns its sovereign, this is a time to pause and reflect. The wider circumstances facing the country are precarious, with voters facing a cost of living crisis with rising food prices, soaring energy bills and inflation. As Liz Truss starts her prime ministerial tenure, she will need to articulate a response to thwart recessionary headwinds while outlining a vision for the future.

The Queen came to embody stability, continuity and dignity as she fulfilled her responsibilities while guiding an ever-changing Britain. A consummate diplomat, she maintained excellent ties with a slew of global leaders and helped to build relationships with allies. Truss could do no better than draw on such qualities.

As a starting point, Truss will need to reunite her party after a bitter leadership contest. Her margin of victory was narrower than anticipated, at 57 per cent to Rishi Sunak’s 43 per cent. She did not have a majority of Tory MPs on her side. Nor did she secure a majority among eligible Tory party members, given that nearly 18 per cent abstained. Nonetheless, she has considerable ministerial experience and understands how the complex machinery of government works. Her track record of not just surviving but thriving under three prime ministers — David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson — is a testament to her pragmatism and adaptability.

Truss voted to remain in the EU but so adroitly reshaped her message thereafter that arch-Brexiteers saw her as “their” candidate during the leadership contest. What we witnessed from Truss was a masterclass in political manoeuvring. She understood what the core Tory voters were passionate about. But as PM, she will need to widen her appeal. The news that the three great offices of state (home, treasury and foreign office) will be occupied by three non-white minsters is a tribute to growing the diversity of the party. But Truss should also champion diversity of thought and opinion within the party.

Economic circumstances remain dire. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed energy prices up by over 50 per cent with fuel poverty a real concern. Inflation is expected to touch 10 per cent this year, the highest in 30 years. The Office of Budget Responsibility warned that real living standards can expect “their largest financial year fall on record”. Truss will need to reassure the public that she can navigate this choppy terrain. In her first key move, the government has announced a multi-billion package of subsidies to signal to voters that it empathises with their pain. Truss is also expected to deliver on tax cuts to kick-start the economy.

What might be the downside risks of this path? It remains to be seen whether a tax-cutting agenda fuels further inflation or not. But after the Johnson years where making the argument for lower taxes — especially for the low paid — was forgotten by a centre-right government, at least Truss’s willingness to make the case is welcome. An energy relief package is likely to be funded by borrowing but this cannot be sustained forever. It stands to pass debts on to the youth. Truss and the new chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, will need to reassure markets that the government remains committed to fiscal conservatism.

The Tories remain fortunate that the Labour party is still a work in progress. That said, persuading the electorate to hand the Tories a fourth mandate at the next general election cannot be taken for granted.

What other guiding principles should Truss look for in a reset? First, restoring integrity at the core of government would be key to regaining public confidence after the scandals of the Johnson era. Second, Truss should double down on championing economic freedom in line with her instincts. Investment in infrastructure and in education should be prioritised. Core to this agenda would be a competitive tax regime to boost entrepreneurship and a fit-for-purpose approach to immigration. Alliances with like-minded democracies such as India will need to be cemented too. Rebuilding relationships with European allies should also be factored.

None of this will be easy. But if Truss seeks to reset Britain’s political direction, she will have to be bold. She should not be shy about introducing truly conservative policies that are capable of promoting transformative change. If she is serious about turning Britain into “an aspiration nation” for a post-Elizabethan age, that encourages social mobility and remains open for business, there is precious little time to lose.

The writer is a London-based lawyer and political commentator