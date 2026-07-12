In Tehran, the racy show I’m currently watching, one episode, The Rich Kids, contrasts the gritty world of espionage with the hedonistic lifestyles of Iran’s young elite. Satirising the wealthy is a popular cultural trope — Succession, The White Lotus, Gossip Girl successfully capture the idiosyncrasies of extreme privilege, leaving the viewer with the (temporarily) comforting thought that potfuls of money are no guarantee of freedom from trauma. The nature of wealth and its effect on our choices are endlessly fascinating, especially when it’s playing out in real life. The Siya-Ketan-Chetan saga has gone off the front pages, but a love triangle that’s stranger than fiction is unlikely to fizzle out in popular imagination. Mostly, because there’s a morbid fascination whenever a woman is accused of a grisly crime. It remains a rare statistical anomaly, especially among people of means.

On TV shows, the richies end up dead, or at least distraught, post some terrible event, as a righteous comeuppance for having it all. Similarly, the ‘double life’ of a 20-something, juggling between a fiancé and a boyfriend, supposedly marrying the boyfriend while allegedly plotting to do away with the fiancé sounds like one of those many crime caper documentaries on Netflix. Are we transfixed because, in the terminology of today, the main accused appears to be a full-blown psychopath? Someone supposedly showing the media the middle finger after being in custody for such grave charges doesn’t seem fully sane. Or, it’s a case of revenge on the Indian family — tone-deaf parents who turned a blind eye to their daughter’s pretty obvious disinterest in a future spouse, believing, in the uniquely Indian way, that once she’d be married, everything would work out just fine.