For four years, the AI boom ran on a simple business model. A man in a leather jacket made the best chips that got you to the very frontier of AI. He financed customers to buy the chips. Then the man in the leather jacket flew to Washington to explain why more people should be allowed to buy his chips, even if they could do harm. The President of the United States, who couldn’t tell the difference between a GPU and GPS, went along.

The Jacketman, Jensen Huang, built a company, Nvidia, that grew to become one of the most valuable companies in the history of human civilisation. His own value to his company would balloon to $75 for every share held by investors. No one else in the company would be priced anywhere close. No one could even question him: There wasn’t even a board chair for a company that reached $5.7 trillion in value, higher than India’s GDP or its entire stock market value. His signature Tom Ford black buttery leather jackets retailed at $10,000 a piece, but one worn by Jacketman himself sold for $960,000 at auction.

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And then came a dizzying week of news reports, incriminating photographs and a torrent of of memes (my favourite: A takeoff on a Shammi Kapoor-Mumtaz routine from Brahmachari, 1968), quite possibly powered by his own chips, about Jacketman’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy. News of more affairs tumbled out. And Jacketman was out. Suddenly, the chips were down, not just for the very valuable company rendered a tad less valuable, but for the entire AI revolution it had powered and bankrolled.

Now we are left with many questions about the wider fallout. Who could possibly step in, given that it’s a big jacket to fill and do even half as good a job? Will competitors pounce? Could this single incident lead to a “pacing” of the AI frontier that so many have been pleading for? Could this be the start of an AI bust?

Of course, much can happen on any of these fronts but let’s consider the worst case: The bust. Would it be all bad? The Economist had estimated that a dotcom-sized popping of the AI bubble would wipe out 8 per cent of American household wealth and who knows what that means for the rest of the world! Okay, that doesn’t sound very reassuring, but can we imagine a “good bust”?

Let’s paint a picture.

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For one, American voters have just sent a message calling for slowing down the pace of AI development. The US midterm elections rewarded candidates who pushed back on unchecked AI, data-centre proliferation and rising electricity bills. Governors and governors-elect in nine states have promised or imposed a pause on new data centres, stalling 41 per cent of the US data-centre pipeline. Democrats who will now control Congress are looking to regulate AI and a pause can help get the legislators to put their house in order.

Second, the strained power grid gets a rest. The growth in electricity demand thus far has been so crazy that developers in many regions have been filing power requests in several jurisdictions at once, so utilities are built in parallel and customers pay for it all. A bust ends much of that extravagant and extractive spending.

Third, the AI infrastructure already installed can lay the groundwork for a more robust AI economy in the future, just as overbuilt dot-com fibre made internet access cheap once demand and applications picked up. In the meantime, idle data centres can be redirected to run much-needed specialised applications, ranging from genomic sequencing and drug discovery to climate models. Even the waste heat from data centres can be captured and reused, transforming data centres into energy sources. While there is no doubt that some part of the AI infrastructure will be truly stranded, there are many ways in which significant portions of the built capacity can be reused in the short term.

Fourth, we know that adversity favours good old-fashioned jugaad instincts: How to make do with fewer Nvidia chips and less Nvidia funding. The Chinese lab DeepSeek showed that capable models can be built at a fraction of the cost even without access to the most advanced chips and resources. Cheaper AI could translate into wider adoption. Plus, in the event of a bust, model providers may offer open-source and open-weight capabilities to maintain relevance and boost adoption, thereby democratising access and new applications.

Fifth, as the AI development slows, institutions, including policies, regulations, laws and organisational processes, get time to catch up. I built a Register of AI Risks & Remedies that records 103 AI risk incidents ranging from biased welfare algorithms, wrongful arrests, data-centre water use and AI agents breaking into systems on their own. For about four in five of those harms, a law that could compensate those who were harmed or deter future AI misuse was already on the books. A pause would give everyone time to work on enforcing these laws and finding remedies for the risks.

In earlier technological revolutions, busts have led to economic upheaval but over the longer haul, they gave society the time and space needed to catch up with the radical changes wrought by transformative technologies and for institutions and laws to adapt.

The electricity revolution, for example, involved competition among Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, and Nikola Tesla, among others. It took a slowdown to give breathing room that allowed regulatory bodies to form and act as stabilisers and guardians of the public interest.

AI’s own journey has been marked by at least two “winters”, in 1974-1980 and 1987-1993. As a result of earlier winters, researchers shifted their focus to developing more robust approaches, such as machine learning, which allowed computers to learn from data rather than relying on explicit rules. Ironically, this development gave rise to the present AI surge.

A bust will hurt, no doubt. But if history is a guide, then it is likely to accelerate progress toward a more beneficial and more sustainable AI.

The AI boom asked us to believe that machines would soon manage with fewer humans. It seemed that the boom could not manage without one particular human. If his exit forces the industry and the institutions to synchronise better, the bust will have done something the boom never did: Ensure that we take the AI-Ferrari out on a road whose potholes have been filled.

Also, the price of those very nice Tom Ford leather jackets may come down to more sensible levels.

The writer is dean, Global Business, The Fletcher School, Tufts University; founding executive director of Fletcher’s Institute for Business in the Global Context; and nonresident senior fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress