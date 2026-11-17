The recent controversy over an experimental health technology and a wellness product reveals our limited understanding of how science works. It is also an indicator of how social media turns scientific debate into a popularity contest.

This distinction between an idea and evidence is easily lost online. Science begins with induction: Observations suggest possibilities that nobody has yet demonstrated. Newton’s almost proverbial falling apple belongs to this tradition. Then comes deduction: A precise hypothesis faces an experiment that could prove it wrong. Galileo’s supposedly falling balls illustrate the second impulse. Neither stage can replace the other. Without speculation, there is nothing to investigate; without testing, speculation remains speculation.

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Medicine is understandably less forgiving of mistakes than many other fields. Patients can lose money, health or even their lives. Yet caution should not become a veto on every unfamiliar idea. Nor should the language of innovation excuse grand claims made without adequate evidence. A prototype deserves room to fail. A product sold to consumers deserves clarity about what has, and has not, been established.

History offers lessons to both enthusiasts and sceptics. Barry Marshall and Robin Warren faced disbelief when they argued that bacteria caused many stomach ulcers; eventually, evidence vindicated them. Hormone replacement therapy was widely thought to protect women against heart disease until major trials unsettled that confidence. Antioxidants and vitamins appeared promising for cancer prevention, yet some trials found harm. Plausibility is no guarantee of success, and an implausible idea is not necessarily wrong. The experiment, not the argument’s volume, must decide.

An unproven hypothesis is not automatically pseudoscience. Pseudoscience evades meaningful tests, exaggerates certainty or explains away every failure. Fraud requires deliberate deception, a much more serious allegation. The useful question for any promoter is deceptively simple: What finding would persuade you that your product does not work? Can that outcome be defined beforehand, measured independently and reported even if disappointing? If no conceivable result counts against a claim, scepticism is warranted. Richard Feynman offered the enduring warning: “You must not fool yourself,” because “you are the easiest person to fool.”

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Consider Ayurgenomics. Some reject anything associated with Ayurveda without examining the underlying hypothesis. Yet the possibility that patterns of physical traits might correlate with genetic variation is a legitimate research question. Peer-reviewed studies have explored such relationships, although publication alone does not validate every traditional classification or commercial application. India’s inherited medical knowledge may inspire scientific and commercial discoveries. Traditional use, however, establishes neither efficacy nor safety.

However, innovations, whether in medicine or elsewhere, need room to develop. Not every innovation needs the same trial on day one. The appropriate evidentiary burden depends on the claim, the risks and the consequences of error. A wearable offering an exploratory fitness score is different from a device claiming to diagnose disease. A supplement marketed for general wellbeing differs from one promising to prevent heart attacks. The former still needs honest, testable claims and credible safety information; the latter demands far stronger clinical evidence, often including randomised trials. Regulation should follow what a product actually claims and does, not merely what its makers call it.

That distinction is especially important for Temple and Protocol32, two products at the centre of a social media storm. Measuring a signal near the temple is not automatically measuring blood flow inside the brain. Likewise, evidence supporting individual ingredients does not establish that a mixture of 32 delivers its advertised benefits at the chosen doses. Interactions and safety matter too. Both companies should be encouraged to publish methods, results and limitations, while avoiding claims that outrun their evidence.

Early customers are not simply participants in a scientific experiment; they are consumers entitled to know what their money buys. Consent, transparency and independent scrutiny become more important, not less, when celebrity and excitement enter the picture.

Innovators also need to understand why doctors react strongly. In clinics, they encounter people who abandon effective treatment, buy unnecessary products or arrive late with preventable complications after believing exaggerated promises. Their scepticism performs a public service.

But scepticism loses authority when it becomes ridicule. Personal attacks discourage serious inquiry and make it harder for ordinary people to distinguish genuine warnings from the noise of online combat.

A better debate would ask four questions. What exactly is being promised? What evidence exists today? What further testing is planned? And what result would change the promoter’s mind? Those questions protect consumers without shutting the door on discovery. Science is not a popularity contest between entrepreneurs and doctors, nor a referendum conducted through viral posts. Its strength lies in being curious enough to consider an unfamiliar idea, disciplined enough to test it, and humble enough to change course when the evidence says no.

Lahariya is a physician and author of Pill-Free: You Don’t Need Everything You Have been Prescribed