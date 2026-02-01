When you have been writing a political column for forty years as I have, a hard little core of cynicism settles in your heart. So, I have learned to expect little from our political leaders and to not be shocked by the awful things they are prepared to do just to win elections. Despite this, some things get said and done that still shock me. One of these came last week when I saw a clip of the Chief Minister of Assam ordering Hindus to harass Muslims who might be trying to get listed in electoral rolls. With a sickening, smarmy grin on his face, he told his Hindu audience that if they traveled in rickshaws or taxis driven by Muslims and they asked for five rupees they should be sure to give them four.

Later when his atrocious remarks provoked an adverse reaction, he clarified that he was talking only about Bangladeshi Muslims. He had used the word ‘miyan’, he said, and nobody should be offended by this because that is what Bangladeshi Muslims call themselves. His knowledge is limited so he is clearly unaware that ‘miyan’ is not an insult but a term of respect in the Urdu language and is used among most Muslim communities on our sub-continent. There is an election coming in Assam and early polls indicate that the BJP leads the race so there is no obvious need for him to try and win by making hate speeches. But the ugly reality of our Hindutva times is that hate speeches have become acceptable. Just as hating Muslims and Christians have become fashionable among Hindu fanatics using anonymous handles to express their hatred and disgraceful opinions on social media.