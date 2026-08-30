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Tavleen Singh writes: Small dreams too important to ignore

The ugly truth is that below the shining highways that stand suspended today over towns and cities across India, far too many things have remained unchanged, and they need to start changing fast.

Tavleen Singh, Tavleen Singh column, Narendra Modi, School Theek Karo campaign, Cockroach Janta Party, dream big, National Highways, Bullet trains, development, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsIn this time of big dreams, it is vital, if Modi wants to win back his fading popularity before that crucial election in Uttar Pradesh next year, that he personally concentrates on small things. (File)
Written by: Tavleen Singh
5 min readAug 30, 2026 06:22 AM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 06:22 AM IST

Almost from the day that Narendra Modi became prime minister, he has urged Indians to dream big dreams. At international events he has boasted often that India no longer has small dreams. And we have been reminded so often that by 2047 India will be a developed country that on social media, there are jokes about how the prime minister seems to believe that 2047 is the year that comes after 2026. Following Modi’s lead, his chief ministers routinely tell us in expensive full-page newspaper advertisements and glittering TV promotions that their states, in keeping with ‘the vision of Modiji’, are aiming to become trillion-dollar economies by 2047.

It is a good thing to dream big dreams. I totally support big dreams and have been very proud of the pace at which the Modi government and sundry other ‘double-engine’ governments have speeded up the building of glittering, new highways. They look dismal as they disintegrate when the rains come, but that is another story. I also support the idea of building ‘smart cities’ and bringing high-quality urban services to rural parts and have said more than once that Modi’s toilet-building programme has been transformative. Those long lines of men squatting beside the tracks is no longer a common sight when you look out of the window of your Vande Bharat trains. But, in building big dreams some very important small dreams have been forgotten.

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