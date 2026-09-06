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Tavleen Singh writes: Signs of political change

(The Prime Minister's) His recent reels have taken a more conciliatory tone. Does this mean that he has decided to ditch being a strongman and act more like an elected leader, a humble servant of the people? Perhaps not. But something does seem to have changed.

Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi prime ministership, prime ministership, Hindutva ideology, Hindutva agenda, New Delhi, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi protest, Sansad Chalo march, jantar mantar protest, Cockroach Janta Party, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsThe prime minister on his foreign travels assures democratic leaders and his devotees in the diaspora that India is the ‘mother of democracy’ and so democratic practices came naturally to Indians. (screenshot)
Written by: Tavleen Singh
6 min readSep 6, 2026 06:52 AM IST First published on: Sep 6, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

There is a new political mood in Delhi. It is complex and hard to define but I shall give it my best shot. In this past week of grey skies and muggy, rainy days, I have wandered about talking to friends who have been in politics for long enough to have reliable opinions. Some are close friends to whom I turn when I am not sure whether I am reading the mood right or not. I went to meet them and said that I detected that something fundamental had changed in recent weeks. They agreed and said that the most crucial thing that had changed was that people seemed no longer scared.

Here I need to give you some context. I have never denied that when Narendra Modi first became prime minister, I was one of his most devoted devotees. But allow me to tell you why. My childhood and most of my growing years were spent in that ‘socialist’ India that was defined by shortages of everything from sugar and spice to bread and milk. I remember queues at ration shops of people waiting for sugar. It always disappeared just before festivals like Janmashtami and Diwali. As for things like cooking gas or a telephone, you needed political connections to get these.

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