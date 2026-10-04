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Tavleen Singh writes: Political change needed now

I find the times we have been living through for the past few months interesting because they seem to herald change in a political landscape that has been drearily unchanged for very long.

Tavleen Singh, Tavleen Singh column, Tavleen Singh, Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief mohan bhagwat, INDIA bloc, Cockroach Janta Party, political turmoil, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsIndia’s voters have limited choices. On one side there is that team of political heirs who inherited their political parties, ideas and privileges from indulgent parents.
Written by: Tavleen Singh
5 min readOct 4, 2026 06:56 AM IST First published on: Oct 4, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

We live in interesting times. These words are borrowed from what is believed to be a Chinese curse, which is used against enemies to wish turbulence and turmoil upon their lives. I prefer to think of ‘interesting times’ as a blessing compared to boring times, of which there are too many. I find the times we have been living through for the past few months interesting because they seem to herald change in a political landscape that has been drearily unchanged for very long.

Last week almost all our political parties decided to use Gandhi Jayanti as a launch pad for separate campaigns to unseat the Chief Election Commissioner. In Delhi, there was noise and chaos at Jantar Mantar, because of the government’s decision to deny permission for large gatherings at this famous protest site. Of course, there were supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party, but sadly so were Aam Aadmi Party leftovers and sundry commies, who have suddenly surfaced to ride on the cockroach wave and recover ground with a generation of Indians they failed to woo in the past.

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