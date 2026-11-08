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Tavleen Singh writes: Not a very happy Diwali

If the government has details of foreigners financing the cockroaches, details need to be made public soonest because the CJP has huge support among young Indians in the Gen-Z category. These are young people who are dealing with corrupt examinations and soul-destroying unemployment.

Cockroach Janta Party, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, donald trump, donald trump loss in midterm elections, US-Israel war on Iran, west asia war, Iran war, Israel-US-Iran war,foreigners financing, Indian express news, current affairsIt might be wiser for the government to address these real problems instead of making reckless charges. (Express photo)
Written by: Tavleen Singh
6 min readNov 8, 2026 07:07 AM IST First published on: Nov 8, 2026 at 06:50 AM IST

Believe me when I tell you that in this season of fun and festivity I would have liked to write a cheerful piece. Alas, the only good news that came last week was from the United States, where Donald Trump got a well-deserved hammering in the midterm elections. The possibility that we are beginning to see the end of Trumpism brings hope and joy that has spread rapidly across the world because the trouble he caused in trying to ‘make America great again’ has consequences well beyond American shores.

On the domestic front, much as I have searched for cheery things to write about in this season of fun and feasting, I have failed. In Delhi, the air is so poisonous that I have been unable to step outside without my eyes watering and my throat burning. What is worse is that I had some business to attend to in the old part of this city and was confronted with the horrors caused by unplanned urbanisation. In my childhood, Chandni Chowk was a magical place of old-fashioned shops selling attar and wedding finery. At street corner restaurants, while our mother shopped, my sister and I would stuff ourselves with masses of the most delicious samosas and jalebis. Today only intrepid foreign tourists venture into the old city. It is smelly, dank and dirty, and has hanging over it huge clumps of wires that blot out the sky.

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