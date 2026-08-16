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Tavleen Singh writes: Kudos, cockroaches

May an Independence Day come when on the streets of our cities we no longer see little children selling Indian flags just to make enough for a celebratory hot meal.

Cockroach Janta Party, Nationalism, constitution, Independence Day, Indian Independence, Independence Day celebrations, Independence Day india, Freedom, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi protest, Sansad Chalo march, jantar mantar protest, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest Delhi, NEET paper leak, unemployment in India, Delhi street protests, Bhagat Singh jail diary, Jantar Mantar protest, Jodhpur IT professionals protest, Shahdara Delhi, youth protests India, media misinformation, Indian Express reporting, civil rights dissent India, Indian express news, current affairsEvery Independence Day the thing that saddens me most is the sight of small children, barefoot and in rags, standing at streetlights in Delhi and Mumbai selling limp, sodden national flags.
Written by: Tavleen Singh
5 min readAug 16, 2026 06:58 AM IST First published on: Aug 16, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

On India’s eightieth birthday, all our political leaders need to hang their heads in shame. Or to use the inimitable Hindi expression, drown themselves in a handful of water. It should mortify them that it is young people who have come forward on this day that we celebrate Independence Day, to tell them what their priorities should be. These young people have reminded them, and us, that the money and time wasted on building a new parliament house and a new residence for the prime minister could have been better spent in repairing rural schools.

The Cockroach Janta Party has announced that this August 15, they will begin a campaign to repair rural schools. To make their case, they have spent the past week posting pictures of village schools on social media. In these pictures, we see classrooms with crumbling walls and bare floors. We also see school toilets so filthy that it is hard to believe that little children, and especially little girls, will be made to use these sickening hellholes. The pictures surprised me not at all because I have seen schools exactly like these in states across India. But especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

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